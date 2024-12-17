Massive 7.3-magnitude Vanuatu earthquake triggers tsunami warnings
First small tsunami waves have begun arriving at the capital Port Vila
Tsunami warnings have been issued after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on Tuesday.
The earthquake’s epicentre was 30km west of the capital Port Vila and at a depth of 57.1km, according to the US Geological Survey.
The first small tsunami waves, measuring 25cm, have started arriving at Port Vila, the NZ Herald reported. The initial waves in the aftermath of an earthquake are not typically the largest.
New Zealand’s authorities, including the National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science (Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences), said that there was no perceived threat of a tsunami to New Zealand.
“Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand,” they said.
The ministry of foreign trade and affairs said that “there are 37 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Vanuatu” and advised New Zealanders to follow the advice of authorities.
More follows
