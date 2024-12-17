Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Massive 7.3-magnitude Vanuatu earthquake triggers tsunami warnings

First small tsunami waves have begun arriving at the capital Port Vila

Maroosha Muzaffar
Monday 16 December 2024 22:14 EST
Comments
A major 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck around 30km west of Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila
A major 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck around 30km west of Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

Tsunami warnings have been issued after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck Vanuatu on Tuesday.

The earthquake’s epicentre was 30km west of the capital Port Vila and at a depth of 57.1km, according to the US Geological Survey.

The first small tsunami waves, measuring 25cm, have started arriving at Port Vila, the NZ Herald reported. The initial waves in the aftermath of an earthquake are not typically the largest.

New Zealand’s authorities, including the National Emergency Management Agency and GNS Science (Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences), said that there was no perceived threat of a tsunami to New Zealand.

“Based on current information, the initial assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand,” they said.

A visualisastion of the earthquake provided by the US Geological Survey
A visualisastion of the earthquake provided by the US Geological Survey (USGS)

The ministry of foreign trade and affairs said that “there are 37 New Zealanders registered on SafeTravel as being in Vanuatu” and advised New Zealanders to follow the advice of authorities.

More follows

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in