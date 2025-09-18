Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia’s state broadcaster has been barred from attending Donald Trump’s press conference in the UK this week after the US president clashed with their journalist.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s (ABC) London bureau was initially cleared to attend Mr Trump’s and British prime minister Keir Starmer’s joint press conference on Thursday, but officials later withdrew the broadcaster's accreditation.

The broadcaster said Downing Street Media withdrew the accreditation, citing “logistical reasons”. “The ABC’s London bureau is still accredited to attend Chequers; however, Downing Street media has said it no longer has a spot at the joint press conference due to logistical reasons,” an ABC spokesperson told The Guardian.

Mr Trump is in London ﻿on his second state visit to the UK. He is scheduled to address the press with the British prime minister following their lunch on Thursday.

The announcement comes a day after Mr Trump accused ABC America’s editor John Lyons of “hurting” Australia after he pressed the president about his alleged business dealings from the White House.

The ABC spokesperson added: “We have been given no indication this is connected to the questions put to President Trump by ABC America’s editor John Lyons earlier this week.”

Mr Trump was speaking to the press on the White House lawn before leaving for his state visit to the UK when Lyons asked how wealthier he had grown since returning as the president in January this year.

When Lyons asked whether it was appropriate for a sitting US president to conduct business from the White House, Mr Trump claimed: “I’m really not, my kids are running the business.” Upon learning that Lyons was from Australia, the president said: “In my opinion, you’re hurting Australia very much right now.”

“And they want to get along with me. You know, your leader is coming over to see me very soon. I’m going to tell him about you. You set a very bad tone. You can set a nicer tone,” he added.

When Lyons tried to ask another question, the president held his index finger to his lips before telling him: “Quiet.”

Shortly after, an official White House social media account shared a video of the exchange with the caption: “Trump smacks down a rude foreign Fake News loser.”

Lyons told Radio National Breakfast on Wednesday that Trump was in a “pretty feisty mood” during the exchange between them. Lyons joked that he would have to “brace himself” for when the president “tells on me” to Anthony Albanese.

“I don’t know what the prime minister will do, but I've certainly now got to go through that,” Lyons said.

“That was the point at which he lashed out," he said, recalling the moment he asked Trump about his wealth. “It’s certainly not a typical day at the office to be given a serve by the most powerful man in the world at the moment.”

Lyons argued that the exchange revealed much about Mr Trump’s relationship with the media, adding that the president was “sort of at war at the moment with large parts of the media, which plays very well with his Maga base”.

Lyons defended his questions as fair, research-based, and politely conveyed and when asked whether he had been banned from White House grounds, he said it would be a “very dark day” if that was the case. “I don’t think we’ve yet reached that point, though,” he said, according to 9News.

Justin Stevens, the news director for ABC, said Lyons had the broadcaster’s full support and the editor’s “job is to ask questions”.

“John Lyons is a highly awarded journalist and one of the most experienced and respected reporters in Australia,” Stevens said.

Australian politicians backed Lyons and urged prime minister Anthony Albanese to stand up to Trump.

The Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said Mr Trump was trying to bully the media and Australia. Independent senator David Pocock called for stronger defences of press freedom. “That doesn’t include the leader of another country thinking he can report journos to our PM for asking hard questions,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.