The Trump Organization is set to construct its fir tower in Australia, a colossal A$1.5 billion ($1.06 billion) development that its creators anticipate will become the nation's tallest building.

Planned for the Gold Coast, a popular coastal destination in Queensland, the 91-storey skyscraper will rise in Surfers Paradise.

Local property developer Altus Property Group confirmed the project will feature a "six-star resort-hotel", 270 luxury apartments, retail outlets, a beach club, and a swimming pool.

"Australia’s tallest building will be a Trump Tower, right in the middle of Surfers Paradise – it’s great for Queensland tourism, and fantastic for Australia," the company stated.

They added: "It won’t have a Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton brand above the front door, but it will say ‘Trump’. And that means it is a no-expense-spared, highest-possible-quality building – the best in the world."

The Trump Hotels website has verified that this venture marks the brand's debut for a hotel in Australia.

open image in gallery The Trump Organisation has agreed a deal with Queensland housing estate developer Altus Property Group to deliver the first Trump-branded tower in Australia ( Altus Property Group )

"Set to become Australia’s tallest tower, this landmark address redefines beachfront sophistication with world-class amenities, iconic design, and uninterrupted Gold Coast views," it said.

Altus CEO David Young said he had been pursuing the development for nearly 20 years, cold-calling Ivanka Trump in 2007 to pitch a Trump resort as "Australia’s finest tourism property".

He added: “Importantly, the building is Australian-owned and Australian-built. It is an Altus subsidiary, Altus Resorts Pty Ltd, that makes the decisions on the fit-out, within the Trump design requirements.

“It will be an Australian, not American, project. It won’t have a Four Seasons or Ritz Carlton brand above the front door, but it will say ‘Trump’.

“That means it is a no-expense-spared, highest possible quality building – the best in the world.”

open image in gallery The 91-storey Trump Tower is planned for the Gold Coast, a popular seaside destination in Australia’s Queensland state ( Altus Property Group )

Young said the final agreement was signed with the Trump Organization at the Mar-a-Lago resort on 14 February. The company was now "deeply into a process of design, engineering, construction and fit-out".

He said the building would be Australian-owned and Australian-built in line with the Trump company’s design requirements.

Prices for the tower's apartments were likely to start at A$5 million, he said.

A company spokesperson said at least 500 people will be employed during construction, and at least another 500 once completed.