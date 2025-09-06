Surfer killed in attack by ‘large shark’ off northern Sydney beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian man has died at a Sydney beach after being attacked by a "large" shark, prompting the closure of several beaches, the police said on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to Long Reef Beach in the north of the New South Wales (NSW) capital shortly before 10am local time after a man suffered critical injuries.

The victim, yet to be identified, was surfing with a group to the north of the lifeguard tower, away from the patrolled area, according to the NSW police.

"He was retrieved from the surf and brought to the shore, however, he died at the scene," the NSW police said in a statement.

Two sections of a surfboard were retrieved and taken for examination, police added. The beach was immediately closed for visitors enjoying a spring beach day and officers were expected to liaise with experts to determine the species of shark involved in the attack.

Two sections of a surfboard were recovered and taken for expert examination, police said. Beaches between Manly to Narrabeen were closed pending further advice.

All nearby clubs have cancelled training and water activities for the weekend, said Surf Life Saving chief executive Steve Pearce.

"Our deepest condolences go to the family of the man involved in this terrible tragedy," he said, according to SBS News, "For now, please remain clear of the water at beaches in the vicinity and follow the direction of lifeguards and lifesavers."

The incident took place at a time when a junior surf tournament was being held at Long Reef Beach on Saturday morning.

The death is the first in a shark attack in Australia's most populous city since a swimmer was killed off a beach in February 2022, becoming Sydney's first such fatality since 1963. Simon Nellist, a 35-year-old diving instructor from Cornwall, was mauled by a great white shark at a fishing spot near Little Bay.

There have been three other fatal shark attacks in Australia in 2025, data from the state-run operator of Sydney's Taronga Zoo shows. In March, a woman attacked by a shark at a southern Sydney beach was saved by a group of beachgoers who waded into the water to rescue her.

The woman, in her 50s, suffered a serious laceration from the shark attack and was losing a lot of blood. Police said members of the public used beach towels to try to stop the bleeding while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

The same month a surfer was killed by a shark in shallow water on a remote beach in Western Australia.