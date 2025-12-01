Four men arrested over alleged link to ‘international satanic child sex abuse ring’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four Sydney men have been charged with criminal offenses over their alleged involvement in the distribution of child sexual abuse material linked to an international child sex abuse ring, police said on Monday.

A New South Wales state police task force identified the Sydney-based network while investigating the online distribution of encrypted child sexual abuse material involving ritualistic and satanic themes, Detective Superintendent Jayne Doherty said.

“There’s no run-of-the mill child abuse, it’s all abhorrent child abuse,” Ms Doherty told reporters.

“But these ones were particularly devastating in that they use symbols and rituals around … their discussions that they were having about abusing children. It had a very ritualistic overview.”

Police executed multiple warrants around Sydney last Thursday and four men were arrested.

open image in gallery Jayne Doherty addresses the media about the arrests made by the force in the ‘abhorrent’ case ( AP )

Police also seized electronic devices allegedly containing thousands of videos depicting the abuse of children from babies to 12-year-olds.

“Police will allege in court that this international group were engaging in conversations and the sharing of material which depicted child abuse and the torture of children involving symbols and rituals linked to Satanism and the occult,” Ms Doherty said.

She said that police did not believe that the defendants recorded any of the abuse material that they shared.

Police were working with their international partners to identify the alleged victims, where they had been abused and their abusers, Ms Doherty said.

No victim had been identified by Monday, she said.

Police said one of those arrested, Landon Germanotta-Mills, 26, played a leading role in the ring.

Also arrested were Stuart Woods Riches, 39, Mark Andrew Sendecky, 42, and Benjamin Raymond Drysdale, 46.

All four were charged with various offenses relating to spreading child abuse material online.

Germanotta-Mills was also charged with disseminating and possessing bestiality material, also a criminal offence.

Legal Aid NSW, which is representing Germanotta-Mills, declined to comment to the AP on Monday.

Julian Balloot, the lawyer representing the other three defendants, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

All four accused were refused bail and will next appear in court in late January.