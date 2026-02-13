Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police watchdog in Australia has said it will investigate how the protests in Sydney over Israeli president Isaac Herzog’s visit were handled, after it received multiple complaints accusing officers of using excessive force.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) – an independent police oversight body – said in a statement released on Friday that it was “in public interest” to examine the violent confrontations between police and demonstrators at the Sydney Town Hall this week.

Police in Sydney clashed with people protesting against the visit of the Israeli president , who is accused of inciting a genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, allegations he denies. Police made at least 27 arrests amid allegations of excessive force used against protesters and rights groups, reports said.

The New South Wales Police (NSW) said officers moved to clear the area after demonstrators attempted to breach blockades, resulting in arrests. Ten people were accused of assaulting police officers.

“Following the receipt of a significant number of complaints, the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission has decided … to investigate the police operation at Sydney Town Hall,” the LECC said.

open image in gallery People hold placards and wave Palestinian flags during a protest against the visit of Israel's president Isaac Herzog on 9 February 2026 in Sydney, Australia ( Getty Images )

“Including incidents of alleged misconduct on the part of New South Wales police officers against persons attending that location for a protest.”

It added that “the commission will obtain and review all available material, including video and phone footage, documents, records and other information, including that held by the NSW police force”.

The government said inviting Mr Herzog to Australia after an antisemitic attack at Bondi Beach was meant to support the Jewish community, despite criticism from pro-Palestinian groups, including the Palestine Action Group. There were also protests in Melbourne on the last day of Mr Herzog’s controversial visit.

NSW premier Chris Minns had defended the police action after videos of officers punching protesters at the anti-Herzog demonstrations had surfaced. He said that officers did “everything possible” to avoid violent confrontations.

“We can’t blame the police for doing what we asked them to do,” he said on Thursday.

open image in gallery A protester receives assistance after being pepper sprayed by NSW Police during a protest against the visit of Israel's President Isaac Herzog on 9 February 2026 in Sydney, Australia ( Getty Images )

“I’m certainly not going to throw NSW police under the bus in these circumstances for doing what is an incredibly difficult job, a job that millions of people in this state are grateful for.”

Palestine Action Group (PAG) spokesperson, Amal Naser, welcomed the independent investigation and said that “Premier Chris Minns, minister Yasmine Catley, and police commissioner Mal Lanyon must take responsibility and resign for authorising and overseeing an operation that has shaken public confidence in the right to protest”.

Minister for police and counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley, said: “The best thing we can do right now is to allow the LECC to do its job.

“Now is the time for calm. We must allow the investigation to take place and respect the integrity of that process.”

open image in gallery NSW Police surround protesters on George Street during a rally against the visit of Israel's President Isaac Herzog on 9 February 2026 in Sydney ( Getty Images )

Officers were accused of using pepper spray and kettling crowds into tight spaces. Later footage also emerged which showed police punching protesters, and disrupting Muslims who were praying.

Greens MP in NSW parliament, Abigail Boyd, had earlier claimed that she “got lifted off the ground” during the protest. “Another police officer punched me in the head, and then I had another one who punched me in the shoulder. I don’t understand how that’s a proportionate response”.

Josh Lees, an organiser for the Palestine Action Group, said on Tuesday: “There is no justification for the police’s actions last night.”

Later, Mr Lanyon apologised for “any offence that may have been taken” after police dragged away people praying outside the town hall.

Amnesty International Australia’s Occupied Palestinian Territory spokesperson, Mohamed Duar, said in a statement: “Amnesty International was shocked and horrified by the unnecessary and disproportionate force used by NSW police against First Nations Peoples, Muslims in prayer and members of the public who came together at the Sydney Town Hall protest to demand Herzog be investigated for incitement of genocide.”

He added: “The LECC has rightly heeded our call for an independent investigation and listened to the concerns of many others who attended the protest.”

“Law enforcement officials should be protecting people’s right to protest, not violently suppressing peaceful protest and harming those standing up for human rights.”