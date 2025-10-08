Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three men, accused of being part of a hired “kill team”, were arrested in Sydney’s southwest, moments before they planned to carry out a murder near a daycare centre.

All three now face charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal group, police said.

Two vehicles were intercepted on the River Road in Revesby at about 3.50pm on Tuesday by a tactical operations unit of the police after NSW officers first saw them “mobilising to carry out an offence” at Sydney’s Condell Park during a routine surveillance operation.

Police say the trio, aged 18, 19, and 26, were en route to kill a man linked to organised crime.

Greall Tighe, 18, and Kevin Mundine, 19, were arrested from one vehicle, and a third man, Tyrone Tuiluga Rio, 26, was arrested from another car nearby.

Authorities allege the men were acting on behalf of a transnational organised crime network amid an “internal” dispute.

“This was a calculated and coordinated intervention that stopped what we will allege was a planned killing nearby a daycare centre – a deeply concerning scenario,” Scott Cook, an assistant commissioner and state crime commander for NSW police, said in a statement.

“The fact this group were prepared to kill an individual in a location where so much collateral damage could have been caused is of significant concern to the NSW Police Force,” he said.

Detectives said the intended target, believed to be on his way to pick up his child, was in the “vicinity” at the time of the arrests.

Officers recovered two firearms, balaclavas, body-worn cameras, and jerry cans of fuel from the cars, a police spokesperson said. A third firearm was seized later from another vehicle linked to the men.

Mr Cook said: “We’re not conclusively certain which daycare centre was relevant to this intended hit, but we are aware it was around a daycare centre.”

Peter Faux, a detective superintendent with the organised crime squad, said: “We [allege that] were able to not only identify that they were going to do something serious, we were fortunately in a position to react and stop that from occurring.”

“We’ve been looking at and targeting a number of different organised crime networks … with a big focus on identifying those involved and stopping them before they occur,” Mr Faux said.

He said that the officers would “never ever put the public at danger” when questioned about the risk of arresting armed men in the middle of afternoon traffic. “In our view, there was no risk to the public because we were controlling this situation,” he said.

One of the three men was on bail for a series of aggravated break and enter charges. All three face counts of conspiracy to commit murder and participating in a criminal group, among other offences.

“These individuals were being watched, and we moved at the right moment,” Mr Cook said.

“We remain committed to protecting the community from serious and organised crime, especially when it threatens everyday spaces where families expect to feel safe.”

Police, however, refused to elaborate on the potential victim. “That person has links to crime and that person was targeted due to what we think is a breakdown in the transnational organised crime network,” Mr Cook said.

“I am not prepared to talk about the (alleged) victim. It is not in the interest or safety of that (alleged) victim to describe them further.”

During a press conference on Wednesday morning, NSW premier Chris Minns was asked if one of the arrested, being charged with new offences while already on bail, was an “example of the court system maybe getting it wrong”.

“I think if you look at the dramatic circumstances relating to the arrest yesterday, you’d have to say yes,” Mr Minns said.