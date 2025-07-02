Flights cancelled and thousands without power after Australia hit by ‘bomb cyclone’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sydney has been battered by a severe weather system for a second consecutive day, causing widespread disruption across the city and Australia's southeast. The intense storm has led to dozens of flight cancellations, brought down trees, and cut power to thousands of homes.

Australia's largest airlines, Qantas Airways and Virgin Australia, have together cancelled at least 55 domestic flights in and out of Sydney on Wednesday, according to the airport's website, with some international services also facing delays. Ground transport has also been severely impacted, with Sydney's train services disrupted and authorities urging residents to avoid non-essential travel.

"Be really careful. It's really wild out there, if you can delay travel, please do so," New South Wales state Emergency Services Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes told ABC News.

"As people wake today and see the damage from last night, we're expecting a very busy day."

A coastal low-pressure system, described by meteorologists as a "bomb cyclone", smashed Australia's southeast coast overnight with wind gusts of more than 100 kph (62 mph), uprooting trees and damaging power lines. Roughly one month's worth of rain fell over six hours in some regions.

The weather phenomenon forms quickly and causes air pressure to drop significantly within a short period of time.

More than 35,000 properties are without power in New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, after the storm overnight, outage data showed.

Several roads in the state's Illawara region south of Sydney have been closed due to flooding and fallen trees. Evacuation orders were issued due to coastal erosion in the Central Coast region, while dozens of warnings remain for wind damage and flash flooding.

Conditions are expected to worsen through Wednesday before the system eases and move into the Tasman Sea, and then track toward New Zealand on Thursday.

New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said the low-pressure system could bring heavy rain and strong winds to the country's North Island on Thursday and into the weekend.