Man arrested after police gun fired during scuffle at Sydney Airport

A man in Australia was arrested on Tuesday after a police firearm was discharged at the domestic terminal of the Sydney Airport.

Australian federal authorities launched an investigation into the incident, the police spokesperson said. While the crime scene was sectioned off, there is no ongoing threat to the public and the airport is not in a lockdown, police said.

The incident took place around 6am, close to gate number 49 of T2 terminal, leading to a partial lockdown.

According to a video shared on 2BG radio, three police officials were seen restraining a man near a cafe. The man allegedly attempted to snatch an officer’s gun during the struggle, reported the outlet, citing sources.

“Sydney airport is currently assisting Australian federal police following an incident earlier this morning,” said the airport spokesperson. “No injuries occurred as a result of the incident. An arrest has been made and the airport is operating normally.”

Aircrafts line up at Sydney International Airport on 25 June 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

"An investigation into the incident has been launched ... and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

"Further comment will be provided at an appropriate time," police said in a statement.

While the accused, who has not yet been publicly identified, has been arrested, charges have not been pressed against him, reported 1News.

A bystander and a former New South Wales police officer who identified himself to 2GB as William, said he was at the airport to drop off his friend when he saw a man struggling with two Australian Federal Police officers.

"The AFP officer's long firearm has gone to the ground and was underneath the fellow as we went to restrain him. The shot has been discharged," he said.

Another eyewitnesses told ABC News that he saw “people running” as the gun went off.

While he did not see what incited the entire incident, the passenger told the outlet, "when they hit the ground the gun went off. It looked like [the bullet] hit the wall of that cafe there.

"There were a lot of cops, people running and Jetstar staff ushering people away."