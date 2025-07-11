Missing teen surfer ‘miraculously’ found alive on remote Australian island
Teenager rescue from a remote island about 12km off the coast
An Australian teenager who went missing after going for a surf off a New South Wales beach has been found alive on a remote island.
Darcy Deefholts, 19, failed to return home after heading out for a surf off a beach in Wooli, a coastal town 480km north of Sydney on Wednesday.
His father, Terry Deefholts, a real estate agent from Grafton, raised an alarm on social media asking for locals to help in finding his son as he "feared the worst".
"HELP - I NEED BOATS, BEACH WALKERS, DRONES AND 4WDs and PLANES AT FIRST LIGHT," he wrote in an emotional plea.
"My boy Darcy is still missing. Marine Rescue searched tonight from Bare Point to Pebbly Beach at sea. They have been stood down for the night but expect they will be back early to resume the search," he wrote on Facebook
"I am asking anyone with a seaworthy vessel to please meet me at the main Wooli boat ramp and take me to sea to help with the search.
"We are overwhelmed by the community efforts in the search so far. There is only one thing we want now - our beloved boy to be found safe," he added.
The New South Wales police said they officials were alerted by the teenager's family after he failed to return home. Police launched a land and water search around Wooli Beach and the surfer was located safety on a small island the next day.
The teen was found marooned the North Solitary Island, located about 12km off the coast of Wooli, according to reports. He was taken to a medical centre for treatment.
Terry Deefholts told the Daily Telegraph that his son's survival was a “one-in-a-million miracle”.
“I haven’t had the chance to talk to him yet, I’m just so over the moon,” the father said, adding: "I’m still just processing everything. We’ve had no sleep and it has been a lot to deal with."
