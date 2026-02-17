Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian police have charged a 52-year-old man after a robbery at a museum in the town of Caboolture and recovered a cache of stolen ancient Egyptian artefacts.

Investigators claimed that the man broke into the Abbey Museum of Art and Archaeology in Caboolture, north of Brisbane, at about 3am local time on Friday and stole several “priceless” items.

Local media identified the man as Miguel Simon Mungarrieta Monsalve. He reportedly told the police that he believed it was his “duty” to return the artefacts to their “rightful place”.

The stolen items included a rare painted wooden cat figurine from Egypt’s 26th Dynasty, a 3,300-year-old necklace, a mummy mask verified by the British Museum, and other jewellery.

Police said most of the artefacts were found the next day in a car at a ferry terminal south of the museum, with only minor damage.

The remaining wooden cat sculpture – believed to be about 2,600 years old – was allegedly discovered later when the suspect was arrested on Russell Island, off the coast of Queensland, NBC News reported.

The man has now been charged with breaking and entering, along with three counts of wilful damage, according to the Guardian.

Earlier, the museum’s events and public programmes manager, Joel Stephens, said the stolen items were part of the museum’s educational programme.

“For us it’s devastating and heartbreaking. We have over 10,000 school students every year come through the museum, engage in both our archaeological digs and also come through the museum and learn about world history.

“These pieces are part of our signature collection and [are] really significant to that education programme.”

This 2,600-year-old wooden cat sculpture was among the stolen items ( Queensland Police )

According to the public broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), the suspect had told the police earlier that he did not believe the museum should have had the artefacts in its possession because of the institution’s links to the “Catholic Church”.

“The defendant believed it was his duty to acquire the artefacts and return them to their rightful place …,” the police prosecutor told the court. “It’s not the right place to have [them]. In addition, he’s also got the artefacts wrapped up in his country flag.” The suspect is originally from Venezuela and was living in a van.

Magistrate Deborah Vasta was quoted as saying by ABC Mr Monsalve’s "bizarre" alleged offence as akin to "something from a 'Simpsons' episode" had it not been so serious.

Prosecutors alleged in court on Monday he also caused “irreparable damage” to other objects during the burglary.

The museum later said that they were “relieved” to get the artefacts back. However, it said that “each piece must first undergo professional assessment and conservation to protect its long-term future”.

Earlier, museum manager Nina Pye urged the thief to return the items, saying: “If they’re damaging them they have no value regardless. Bring it back where it can benefit the community and education as a whole.”

Mr Monsalve was refused bail.