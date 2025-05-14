Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Zealand MPs suspended for performing haka in parliament

The penalties are understood to be the harshest ever imposed on MPs in the country

Charlotte Graham-McLay
in Wellington, New Zealand
Wednesday 14 May 2025 07:35 EDT
Comments
New Zealand MPs disrupt parliament with haka to protest Treaty bill

Three Maori Party MPs will be temporarily banned from New Zealand’s parliament for protesting a proposed law change with a haka.

A parliamentary committee has recommended the penalties, understood to be the harshest ever for New Zealand MPs.

They said that the haka – a ceremonial Maori dance made world-famous by the country’s men’s rugby team, the All Blacks – could have intimidated other politicians and constituted contempt of parliament.

The House is expected to affirm the suspensions in a vote on Thursday.

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke, currently New Zealand's youngest MP, faces a seven-day suspension, while party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer face 21-day suspensions.

The penalties stem from a protest against a bill to redefine the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand’s founding document, which was signed by representatives of Maori and the Crown in 1840.

Three Maori Party MPs performed a haka in parliament
Three Maori Party MPs performed a haka in parliament (New Zealand Parliament TV)

Opponents argued it would undermine Maori rights and create constitutional instability.

Video of the legislators in full cry drew millions of views on social media and made global news headlines in November.

The bill they opposed was defeated at a second vote in April.

Some MPs from the centre-right government objected to the Māori Party legislators’ protest during the first vote and complained to parliament’s speaker.

At issue was the way the three MPs walked across the floor of the debating chamber towards their opponents while they performed the haka.

Thousands of people participated in a protest march to parliament against the Treaty Principles Bill
Thousands of people participated in a protest march to parliament against the Treaty Principles Bill (AFP via Getty Images)

“It is not acceptable to physically approach another member on the floor of the debating chamber,” Wednesday’s report said, adding that the behavior could be considered intimidating.

The committee said the legislators were not being punished for the haka — which is a beloved and sacred cultural institution in New Zealand life – but for “the time at and manner in which it was performed”.

The committee deciding the fate of the MPs is comprised of members from all political parties.

The government’s opponents disagreed with parts or all of the decision but were overruled.

The three legislators did not appear before the committee when summoned in April because they said New Zealand’s parliament does not respect Maori cultural protocol and they would not get a fair hearing.

Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke speaks to protesters outside parliament
Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke speaks to protesters outside parliament (AP)

“The process was grossly unjust, unfair, and unwarranted, resulting in an extreme sanction,” Maori Party spokesperson and MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This was not about process, this became personal.”

Mr Waititi and Ms Ngarewa-Packer, the leaders of the minor party that advocates Maori rights and holds six of Parliament’s 123 seats, have for weeks lambasted the committee’s process as intolerant of Maori principles and identity.

The pair received more severe sanctions than Maipi-Clarke because the younger MP had written a letter of “contrition” to the committee, the report said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in