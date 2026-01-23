Teens among six still missing after landslide at popular campsite in New Zealand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six people, including two teenagers, are missing after a landslide ripped through a holiday campsite on the east coast of New Zealand on Thursday morning.

Families were enjoying the summer school holidays at Beachside Holiday Park in Mount Maunganui in Tauranga, when a massive landslide struck as heavy rain has battered parts of the North Island for days.

Mount Maunganui is one of the most important landmarks in the Bay of Plenty region. Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit it every month and it is popular with both international visitors and holidaying Kiwis.

The landslide-struck campsite sits at the base of Mount Maunganui, also known as Mauao, an extinct volcano that’s both a popular tourist destination and a sacred Māori site.

Police on Friday confirmed two teenagers, the youngest being a 15-year-old, were among those unaccounted for.

Prime minister Christopher Luxon arrived in Tauranga on Friday afternoon and described the scene as an “absolute tragedy”, as he met with the families of those impacted.

“They are grieving incredibly hard, and I know that New Zealand grieves with them. It’s a highly anxious time.

“All we can do is make sure that we’re offering the very best support to those families, and I feel very confident that we are.”

open image in gallery An aerial view of an area affected by a landslide triggered by heavy rains, in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand January 22, 2026 ( Amy Till )

“We have 25 personnel working alongside contractors, using diggers and police dogs, as well as police operations, to ensure that every inch of soil removed is thoroughly examined,” said David Guard, a fire and emergency official.

However, the scale of the disaster and the risks at the site could delay rescue efforts, New Zealand police commissioner, Richard Chambers, told the New Zealand Herald.

“It could be days. We appreciate that everybody is anxious and waiting for their loved ones, and for some answers, but we also have to be very careful,” Mr Chambers said.

Three other foreign tourists who had not checked out and were on a list of campers are also considered unaccounted for.

open image in gallery A vehicle stands amid debris and fallen trees in the aftermath of a flood in Te Araroa, Gisborne region, New Zealand ( via REUTERS )

"We don't believe they're here, but we still got to do that inquiry," police district commander Tim Anderson said.

Mr Anderson said they have not found any signs of life under the rubble, “but we live in hope” and we were still "working 24/7" and "leaving no stone unturned".

“We have six people that we know are unaccounted for, and we have a further list of three that we’re working through,” he told reporters.

“It’s unlikely that those other three are within the environs of our scene that we’re working with, but we would like the public’s information on that.”

open image in gallery Site of a landslide in Mount Maunganui ( Amy Till, Solsea Swim/AFP via Ge )

Footage from the campsite showed rescue workers and sniffer dogs working through crushed caravans and flattened tents.

A tourist said he saw the huge landslide coming down and jumped out of the pool, understanding the emergency of the situation, according to broadcaster TVNZ.

Another landslide struck the nearby Welcome Bay, Tauranga, where two people, a grandmother and her grandchild, have died.

One was a Chinese citizen, Chinese Ambassador Wang Xiaolong said on X on Friday.

The landslide comes after days of torrential rain linked to a tropical weather system, which has dumped extraordinary volumes of rain across large parts of the North Island.

New Zealand’s emergency management minister, Mark Mitchell, said parts of the east coast resembled “a war zone”, with helicopters deployed to rescue families trapped on rooftops and local states of emergency declared across several regions.

Authorities said the Bay of Plenty region recorded its wettest day on record, with the nearby city of Tauranga receiving about 295mm of rain in just over 30 hours – roughly two and a half months’ worth of rainfall.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it had responded to more than 230 weather-related callouts since Tuesday, including rescues from rooftops and flooded homes.