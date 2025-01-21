The Donald Trump lie that upset New Zealanders the most

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump vexed New Zealanders on the first day of his presidency after he claimed that America split the atom – a feat achieved by Sir Ernest Rutherford from Nelson in New Zealand.

Mr Trump was highlighting America’s achievements during his swearing-in ceremony for his second term in the White House when he gave credit to the US for the historic achievement by the revered physicist.

Mr Trump was called out on social media by Nick Smith, the mayor of the city of Nelson near where the physicist grew up, who said he was surprised by the US president making such a claim.

“I was a bit surprised by new president Donald Trump in his inauguration speech about US greatness claiming today Americans split the atom when that honour belongs to Nelson’s most famous and favourite son Sir Ernest Rutherford,” Mr Smith said.

He said he would be inviting the US Ambassador to New Zealand to Nelson so that he can visit the Lord Rutherford Memorial in Brightwater “so we can keep the historic record on who split the atom first accurate”.

Rutherford, a farmer’s son who worked in the UK and Canada, was a researcher in both atomic and nuclear physics. Awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, he was the first to split an atom in 1917 at Victoria University of Manchester in England.

( AFP via Getty Images )

The atom was fully split in a controlled manner in 1932 by British and Irish researchers John Cockcroft and Ernest Walton under Rutherford’s supervision.

Mr Trump was addressing a high-profile gathering of world leaders, billionaires and politicians when he said: “Americans pushed thousands of miles through a rugged land of untamed wilderness, they crossed deserts, scaled mountains, braved untold dangers, won the wild west, ended slavery, rescued millions from tyranny, lifted billions from poverty, harnessed electricity, split the atom, launched mankind into the heavens and put the universe of human knowledge into the palm of the human hand.”

Trump’s remarks provoked a flurry of online posts by New Zealanders about Rutherford, whose work is studied by New Zealand schoolchildren and whose name appears on buildings, streets and institutions. His portrait features on the 100-dollar banknote. “Okay, I’ve gotta call time. Trump just claimed America split the atom,” Ben Uffindell, editor of the satirical New Zealand news website The Civilian, wrote on X. “That’s THE ONE THING WE DID.”

This is, however, not the first time Mr Trump has made this inaccurate claim.

In a speech in 2020 at Mount Rushmore Mr Trump said: “Americans harnessed electricity, split the atom, and gave the world the telephone and the internet. We settled the wild west, won two world wars, landed American astronauts on the moon – and one day soon, we will plant our flag on Mars!”