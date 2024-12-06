Three climbers missing on New Zealand’s highest peak feared dead

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Three climbers missing for five days on New Zealand’s tallest peak are now presumed dead, authorities announced on Friday.

The men, two Americans and a Canadian, were last seen on Saturday when they flew to a hut partway up the Aoraki mountain to start their ascent.

Kurt Blair, 56, from Colorado, and Carlos Romero, 50, from California, both certified alpine guides, were joined by a Canadian climber whose identity has not been disclosed at the family’s request.

The group was reported missing on Monday after they failed to meet their pre-arranged transport.

An extensive search for the men started immediately but harsh weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow, stalled efforts for several days. Despite the challenging conditions, a search helicopter was able to locate climbing equipment, including a jacket and ice axe, as well as footprints on the slopes.

Police Inspector Vicki Walker addressed the media on Friday, confirming that, based on the evidence found, the climbers are believed to have fallen down.

“After reviewing the number of days the climbers have been missing, no communication, the items we have retrieved and our reconnaissance today, we do not believe the men have survived,” she said.

“We believe they have taken a fall.”

open image in gallery A sign at the entrance to Aoraki National Park on the South Island of New Zealand on 22 November 2017 ( AP )

The search, which involved aerial surveys and ground searches, had previously been hindered by unstable weather and glacier movement on the mountain.

Aoraki, also known as Mount Cook, rises to 3,724m and is notorious for its crevasses and the risk of avalanches. The mountain has claimed more than 240 lives since the early 20th century.

Authorities have indicated that the search would only resume if new information comes to light, with the men’s deaths now referred to a coroner for further investigation.

“We all wanted this operation to be a success,” Inspector Walker remarked, expressing gratitude for the efforts of the search teams.

Additional reporting by agencies.