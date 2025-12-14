Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan hid during ‘scary’ Bondi terror attack
At least 12 people have been killed and 29 injured in a terrorist attack at Bondi Beach
Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan has recounted a "scary" experience after being caught up in a terrorist attack in Bondi, Sydney, which left at least 12 people dead and 29 injured.
Australian police confirmed the incident targeted a Jewish celebration at Bondi Beach.
Vaughan, 51, currently working as a media pundit for the Ashes series, revealed on X that he was locked inside a restaurant in the area, taking shelter with others during the attack. He admitted the situation had been "scary".
“Being locked in a restaurant in Bondi was scary.. Now home safe,” Vaughan said.
“But thanks so much to the emergency services and the guy who confronted the terrorist .. thoughts with all who have been affected .. xxx.”
England are 2-0 down in the Ashes series, with the third Test in Adelaide starting on Wednesday.