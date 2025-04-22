Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater walks free after domestic violence sentencing
Michael Slater pleaded guilty to stalking, choking and assault
A former Australian test cricketer has been sentenced to four years in prison on domestic violence charges, but will walk free on time already served.
Michael Slater, 55, was sentenced on Tuesday in Maroochydore District Court in the state of Queensland after earlier pleading guilty.
The remainder of his sentence has been suspended for five years.
Slater was taken into custody in 2024 on charges of unlawful stalking or intimidation, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, common assault, assault occasioning bodily harm, and choking or suffocation.
He was also charged with contravening a domestic violence order.
The offences occurred between December 2023 and April 2024.
Slater made his international debut for Australia in 1993 and played 73 test matches, scoring 5,312 runs at an average of almost 43.
He also played 42 limited-overs internationals before retiring from professional cricket in 2004 and launching a career in television commentary.
In 2022, Slater had charges of domestic violence dismissed on mental health grounds in a Sydney court.
However, he was ordered to undergo a 12-month treatment plan under the care of a doctor.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported at the time that the court was told Slater had been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, alcohol addiction, borderline personality disorder and ADHD.
