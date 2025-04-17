Helicopter crashes at Melbourne airport moments after takeoff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A helicopter carrying two people crashed in Melbourne just minutes after taking off on Thursday, leaving one person injured.

The incident occurred at the Moorabbin Airport at around 2.30pm local time (4.30am GMT), when an R44 helicopter took off for what was described as a training operation.

The aircraft achieved an altitude of roughly 750 feet above the airport before it came down near the airport’s runway.

Emergency crews managed to pull both occupants from the wreck and both suffered minor injuries, with one taken to The Alfred hospital for further treatment, authorities said.

Photographs from the scene showed the mangled remains of the helicopter lying near a runway, with a crumpled rotor blade and a detached tail section.

Fire Rescue Victoria said fuel had begun leaking from the wreck immediately after the crash, raising the risk of a fire.

“Unable to stop the leak, FRV crews laid a blanket of firefighting foam over the spilt fuel and aircraft and isolated power sources to the helicopter to ensure the fuel did not ignite,” the agency said in a statement.

The helicopter’s rotor blade was badly crumpled and the tail section snapped off in the crash.

open image in gallery Visuals from the scene showed the crumpled remains of the helicopter doused in firefighting foam ( Nine )

Victoria Police confirmed there were no fatalities and said emergency services were called promptly after the crash.

“Two people were on the craft at the time and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries,” police said. “WorkSafe and ATSB will be notified of the incident.”

Data from FlightRadar24 indicated the aircraft had only been airborne for a short time before it came down near the runway.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said it had been informed of the crash and it was gathering evidence to determine whether a full-scale investigation is required. WorkSafe has also been notified, as the flight was part of a training operation.

The helicopter’s wreckage remained near the runway well into the evening as authorities worked to secure the area and document the incident.

The R44 model is commonly used in pilot training and light commercial aviation. The Moorabbin Airport is a key hub for flight training in Victoria.

The crash is the latest in a series of recent helicopter incidents across Australia. Investigations are still ongoing into the fatal 2023 Sea World crash in Queensland, which killed four people, including two British tourists.

Last year, a 23-year-old pilot died after crashing a helicopter onto the roof of a Queensland hotel. That flight had not been authorised, and the pilot lacked qualifications for night flying, according to an ATSB report.