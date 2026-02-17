New Zealand and Samoa rugby league winger Matt Utai shot in ‘brazen ambush’ in Sydney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A "brazen ambush" outside a Sydney home on Tuesday has left former New Zealand and Samoa rugby league winger Matt Utai in a serious condition in hospital after he was shot multiple times.

The 44-year-old, who famously won a National Rugby League championship in 2004, underwent emergency surgery for gun-shot wounds to his lower leg and upper chest-shoulder area.

"We strongly believe that this is a targeted attack," New South Wales Police Superintendent Rodney Hart told reporters.

"We believe that it was two males, a gun-man and a driver of a white, possibly SUV (sports utility vehicle).

"We are concerned about this brazen attack."

Utai's former Canterbury teammate Mark O'Meley said Utai was "breathing OK" while being treated in hospital.

"Everyone has been on the group chat all morning, we just hope he's OK," he said in comments published by The Australian newspaper.

The incident happened about 6 a.m. local time (1900 GMT) on Tuesday in the western suburb of Greenacres.

open image in gallery Matt Utai of the Tigers loses the ball in a tackle during the NRL first semi final match between the Wests Tigers and the New Zealand Warriors at Sydney Football Stadium on September 16, 2011 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images) ( Getty Images )

An SUV matching the description of the one involved in the shooting was found on fire at a nearby suburb a short time later.

Police were treating the incidents as linked and established crime scenes at both locations.

Hart said there was no ongoing threat to the community but called for help from the public to provide information and supply video of the incident.

Hart said Utai was not suspected of being involved in organised crime.

"He has a small amount of traffic history, but at least we do believe that he may not be involved in any [criminal] activity," Hart said.

Utai's son Iziah was convicted of drug and gun possession charges in 2023 and handed an 18-month jail sentence, with police alleging he had links to a local organised crime network.

Auckland-born Utai was capped four times for New Zealand from 2002-05 and three times for Samoa in 2008.

He scored 85 tries in a 167-game NRL career at Sydney-based teams Canterbury and Wests Tigers.

Canterbury said in a statement they were deeply shocked and saddened by the attack.

"Our thoughts are with Matt and his family during this extremely difficult time. We are hoping and praying for his full recovery," it said.