A man has been left fighting for his life and was forced to have his leg amputated after he was stranded for more than 20 hours between rocks in Australia.

The man, who is an international tourist in his 60s, got trapped between rocks in rapids on Friday afternoon after he fell while rafting along the Franklin River in a group in the south west of Tasmania.

His smartwatch sparked an emergency response after it called for help around an hour later – giving rescuers his location.

It took rescue workers several attempts on Friday evening and Saturday morning to free the man – who was party submerged in water during the ordeal.

“This was a life and death situation and the decision was made in consultation with the patient to amputate his leg to be able to remove him from the rock crevice,” acting assistant police commissioner Doug Oosterloo said, Australia Associated Press reported.

“He is described as being in a critical condition but it is quite clear from the medical advice that had he remained in the location where he was, and trapped in the rock crevice he would not have survived.”

The man’s left leg was amputated above the knee – with him sedated during the procedure.

His identity has not been revealed as authorities have not been able to contact his family.

He managed to remain positive while being rescued, Ambulance Tasmania’s Charles Wendell-Smith said.

“Very positively focused and optimistic to be rescued and get out of the situation that he was in,” he said.

Mr Wendell-Smith added: “The scene was an incredibly challenging location in the remote and austere environment of the south-west of Tasmania on the Franklin River.

“Not only were they in the elements throughout the night with limited communications, but they were in a precarious location with lots of hazards and risks around them.”

An ambulance worker fell over where he was rescued and obtained a wrist injury.