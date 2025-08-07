Woman offered $2 million for being wrongfully imprisoned for 20 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian state has offered A$2 million (£970,000) in compensation to a woman wrongfully jailed for two decades over the deaths of her four young children.

Kathleen Folbigg, 58, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children and of manslaughter in the death of the fourth.

She was later pardoned, freed and had her convictions quashed in 2023, after an independent inquiry found new scientific evidence that the children could have died from natural causes or a genetic mutation.

On Thursday, the state's Attorney General Michael Daley said the New South Wales government had made an ex gratia payment to Folbigg after "extensive consideration" of her compensation claim in July 2024.

Such a payment is a voluntary gift that does not arise from a legal obligation.

open image in gallery New South Wales Attorney General Michael Daley ( AAP )

Folbigg’s lawyer Rhanee Rego called the payment "profoundly unfair and unjust" as it did not reflect the extent of pain and suffering endured by her client.

"The sum offered is a moral affront – woefully inadequate and ethically indefensible," Rego said. "The system has failed Kathleen Folbigg once again."

She called for an inquiry into how the figure was decided.

Folbigg lost not only her children, but 20 of the best years of her life, and continued to feel lasting effects from the trauma, Rego said.

open image in gallery Folbigg, right, is embraced by friend Tracy Chapman ( AAP )

The children, aged between 19 days and 18 months, died over a 10-year period from 1989 to 1999.

Folbigg was convicted in 2003 based on the prosecution’s case that she had smothered each of them, despite a lack of physical supporting evidence. Her sentence of 40 years was later reduced to 30, with a 25-year period of non-parole on appeal.

At the time, tabloids had labelled her "the most hated woman in Australia", and a "monstrous mother", among other epithets.

A judicial inquiry in 2019 found the evidence reinforced Folbigg's guilt. But a second inquiry led by former chief justice Thomas Bathurst revisited her convictions in 2022 and concluded there was reasonable doubt about her guilt.