Jordanian man charged over attempt to open doors of plane mid-flight

A Jordanian man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to open emergency exit doors and attacking a crew member on a flight from Malaysia to Sydney.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested Shadi Taisser Ayed Alsaaydeh, 46, after the AirAsia flight landed at Sydney Airport on Saturday night, according to reports.

Mr Alsaaydeh was charged with endangering the safety of the aircraft and assaulting the crew of the aircraft, Australian Broadcasting Corporation news reported.

According to the police, he attempted to open an emergency exit latch while seated at the back of the plane. The flight crew then moved him to the middle of the aircraft where allegedly again attempted to open another emergency exit.

Upon being stopped by a flight attendant, Mr Alsaaydeh is accused of assaulting the crew member. Several passengers had to step in to restrain him, the court was told, according to ABC news. He was then restrained again in his seat.

Mr Alsaaydeh’s lawyer has said he has no recollection of the incident and that he has no criminal history. The lawyer said Mr Alsaaydeh has a wife, three children and supports elderly parents back in Jordan.

The Jordanian national has moved a bail application in a local court. The lawyer informed the court that Mr Alsaaydeh was travelling to Sydney to meet with government officials as he works for the Jordanian government in nuclear waste management.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday with six government officials, he said and will cover the procedures used to transport those materials in the Middle Eastern country.

The court however has refused him bail on the grounds that it would pose an unacceptable risk to the community and due to the seriousness of the offence.

Mr Alsaaydeh is now expected to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday.

“Our cabin crew, who are professionally trained to respond to such situations, took all necessary steps to ensure the safety of everyone on board,” AirAsia said in a statement quoted by The Guardian.

“At no time was the safety of guests or crew compromised.

“AirAsia has a zero tolerance policy for [alleged] inappropriate behaviour of any kind and as per procedure alerted the AFP and relevant authorities to meet the aircraft on arrival in Sydney.

“The matter is now with the relevant authorities and as such, we are unable to comment further.”