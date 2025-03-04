Australian politician apologises for calling US vice president JD Vance a ‘k**b’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian politician has apologised after insulting US vice president JD Vance at a leadership rally.

Western Australian premier Roger Cook was a guest speaker at an event when a reporter asked him to finish the sentence: “JD Vance is a …”

Cook quickly replied: “Knob.”

After the audience laughed and applauded, he added, while smiling: “ Sorry. You’ve got to have one unprofessional moment, don’t you? That was it.”

open image in gallery Western Australian premier Roger Cook was speaking at a leadership event ( Australian Broadcasting Corporation )

Cook was then asked whether the Trump administration represents “a dark road” for the world, at the West Australian’s Leadership Matters event on Tuesday.

“Well, I certainly think he represents an uncertain one,” he replied. “So again let me just say in times of uncertainty you need a steady hand, experienced hand at the wheel.”

He later explained at a press conference: “It was a light-hearted, non-professional moment and I didn’t mean any offence.

“When I made the comments there was a lot of applause around the room so perhaps some people enjoyed the fun that came with it.

“Other people might have been offended and I apologise.”

It comes after Vance doubled down on his criticism of Volodymyr Zelensky following his and Donald Trump’s clash with the Ukrainian president in the Oval Office last week.

Speaking to Fox News, the vice president accused Zelensky of “coming at him” after a Polish journalist’s question led to a heated exchange.

Reiterating his stance, Vance added: “There was a lack of respect, a certain sense of entitlement.”

Last Friday (28 February), which was supposed to be a visit to mark the signing of a mineral rights deal, descended into a shouting match that ended with Zelensky leaving the White House.

open image in gallery JD Vance, right, has been widely criticised for his attack on Volodymyr Zelensky in the White house ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Sitting down with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Vance said the encounter, which happened in front of the media, “really set Zelensky off”.

“He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump said is the policy,” he said. “That’s the real breakdown. I think Zelensky wasn’t yet there. And frankly, still isn’t there. But I think he’ll get there eventually, he has to.”

Vance confirmed Ukrainian officials made at least one attempt to restart negotiations after leaving the White House, but efforts were shut down by Trump.

But he added the “door is open” so long as “Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace”.

Trump has become increasingly critical of Ukraine’s leader in recent weeks, and has falsely suggested Ukraine is responsible for the war with Russia.