IKEA opens new store 10,000 miles away from European headquarters

IKEA has officially opened its first store in New Zealand, establishing its most geographically distant outpost from its native Sweden.

The move marks a significant expansion into the company’s 64th global market.

The long-awaited 34,000 square-metre (365,973 square foot) store at Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping centre has created 500 jobs and represents the furniture retailer’s 505th outlet worldwide.

The expansion, initially announced in 2019, comes 50 years after the brand first launched in neighbouring Australia.

Ingka Group, IKEA’s franchisee, highlighted the special nature of the opening, which drew thousands of eager shoppers.

open image in gallery Hundreds of people queued outside the store to be the first through the doors ( Getty )

“It’s a real leap of faith, investment and friendship, showing we’re not just exporting a store, we’re planting roots for the long term, creating jobs, learning from local communities and tailoring our offer for Kiwi homes,” retail manager Tolga Oncu said.

“With the Auckland store becoming store number 505 worldwide and New Zealand the 64th Ikea market, this is a milestone for both IKEA and Aotearoa, and we cannot wait to begin this new chapter.”

About 800 people queued up to be the first inside the store when it opened on Wednesday, according to local media.

Ikea New Zealand market manager Johanna Cederlöf told the New Zealand Herald that it had been her dream to open a store in New Zealand, and that dream had finally come true.

open image in gallery Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, centre, makes a purchase at the IKEA store ( Getty )

“We have been blown away by the excitement and passion of Kiwis who queued up for a chance to shop with us,” she said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also praised the new store, saying that it had created jobs and was being welcomed by other retailers.

“What it's all about is making sure that we have more competition so New Zealanders get better deals and their money goes further, and that's what this is about,” he said.

Mr Luxon also tried the iconic IKEA meatballs.