Australia’s growing heatwave threat is putting strain on people’s hearts, study warns

Rising temperatures in Australia are putting increasing strain on people’s hearts, with heat-related cardiovascular disease expected to double or even triple by mid-century, according to a new study.

Nearly 50,000 years of healthy life are lost every year in Australia due to cardiovascular disease linked to hot weather, accounting for 7.3 per cent of the nation’s total heart disease burden.

That number is set to skyrocket as the climate crisis intensifies, the study published on Monday in the European Heart Journal said.

“If we continue on our current emissions path, the burden of heart disease from extreme heat could more than double by 2050,” professor Peng Bi, study lead researcher from the University of Adelaide, said.

Researchers say while longer heatwaves are associated with many adverse health impacts, it is still not clear exactly how many people are living with serious heart disease or dying early because of higher temperatures. The new study offers an understanding.

“Many of us have experienced how hot weather can make us feel unwell, but what we are seeing now is that climate change is worsening cardiovascular health at an alarming rate,” the professor said.

“When the weather is hot, our hearts have to work harder to help us cool down. This added pressure can be dangerous, especially for people with cardiovascular disease.”

Australian firefighters watch as grassland burns near the city of Wanneroo, north of Perth, during a heatwave in 2023 ( AP )

The study analyses 15 years of Australian health data to measure the impact of heat-related cardiovascular disease. It uses a metric called disability-adjusted life years, which accounts for both years lost to premature death and years spent living with illness.

“This study combines several key factors – climate change, population shifts, and adaptation strategies – to give a full picture of the disease burden across Australia. This makes our study one of the first of its kind globally,” Dr Bi said.

An average of 49,483 years of healthy life are lost annually to cardiovascular disease caused by heat, most due to early death rather than illness.

The study uses climate models based on greenhouse gas emission scenarios to project the worsening impact in the coming decades.

By 2030, the burden of heart disease linked to extreme heat is expected to increase by 83.5 per cent, reaching over 90,000 years of healthy life lost annually, it predicts. By 2050 the loss is projected to soar to 139,828 years, a 182.6 per cent rise, if emissions stabilise.

But under a worst-case scenario, where emissions continue rising unchecked, the increase may be as high as 225.6 per cent, with 161,095 years of healthy life lost annually by 2050.

Though the study is focused on Australia, rising temperatures are a global public health crisis. “While the specific risks may vary depending on local climates, population demographics and levels of adaptation, the overall trend – that higher temperatures lead to more cardiovascular disease burden – is likely relevant in many parts of the world,” Dr Bi said.

Scientists say the findings show there’s a need for immediate public health action to protect vulnerable populations, particularly older adults, people with pre-existing heart conditions and those living in extreme heat zones.

“Our research shows that as climate change brings more frequent and intense heat, the risks associated with higher temperatures will increase, especially for vulnerable groups,” Dr Bi said.

The researchers stress that adaptation strategies – such as urban cooling projects, better emergency responses and stronger public health campaigns – can significantly reduce the impact of extreme heat on heart disease.

On an individual level, health experts say, staying hydrated, seeking cool environments and limiting outdoor activities during peak temperatures can help. They also recommend monitoring heart health closely, especially for those with existing cardiovascular conditions.

The Australian Heart Foundation urges people to adopt heart-healthy diets containing more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins to reduce overall cardiovascular risk.