Search scaled back for four-year-old missing in Australian outback

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police in Australia scaled back the search for a four-year-old boy who went missing six days ago, conceding that he was likely dead.

August Lamont, also called Gus, went missing Saturday afternoon from his family’s sheep station in the remote mid-north of South Australia. He was last seen playing outside a dirt mound in an area 40km south of Yutna, nearly 300km north of Adelaide.

Police, assisted by sniffer dogs, drones and helicopters, launched one of the largest and most intensive searches of South Australia in recent years to find the blond-haired boy, but were unable to locate him even after six days.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, assistant police commissioner Ian Parrott said that the search had been scaled back but they would continue to investigate all lines of inquiry.

“Whilst we have all been hoping for a miracle, that miracle has not eventuated, and in the last 48 hours, despite the professional advice, it being unlikely that Gus would have survived, we have maintained and in fact increased the effort to try and locate him and bring him to his family,” he said.

“We are confident that we’ve done absolutely everything we can to locate Gus within the search area, but despite our best efforts, we have not been able to locate him, and unfortunately, we are now having to scale back this search for Gus.”

open image in gallery Gus went missing in South Australia's outback on Saturday ( SA Police )

Mr Parrott said senior officers spoke to the boy’s family and prepared them for the fact that Gus might “not have survived due to the passage of time, his age, and the nature of the terrain”.

Around 50 personnel worked on the ground to search for the boy near the homestead and surrounding bush, covering a 470 square metre area over the past week. Searches by foot covered about 25km every day, police said.

On Tuesday, search teams found a footprint around 500m from the sheep homestead but no further clues.

open image in gallery A footprint was found around 500m from where Gus was last seen ( SA Police )

Mr Parrott said it had been a “difficult time” for police and local community members.

“We all feel the pain and the heartache associated with a young person going missing,” he said.

“The willingness for people to help has been amazing, that community spirit has really shone through this process, as has the outpouring of sympathy and acknowledgement from the broader community of South Australia."

Police phone lines had been “inundated” with calls since authorities released a photo of Gus on Thursday, senior constable Peter Williams told ABC Radio Adelaide on Friday.

Mr Williams urged the public to contact authorities only with information that could genuinely assist.

"We just ask people, we are not after your opinions. We are after help with the investigation,” he said.

“If it is just an opinion, perhaps keep it to yourself, but if you've got factual information, feel free to give us a call and provide that."

In October 2021, four-year-old Cleo Smith went missing from her family’s tent at the Quobba Blowholes campsite, a remote location north of Carnarvon in Western Australia, for 18 days.

Police broke into a locked house in Carnarvon and found Cleo alive and well and later arrested a 36-year-old man in connection with her abduction.