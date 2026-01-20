Tourist found dead on Australian popular beach as police fear dingo attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities in Australia are investigating whether a 19-year-old Canadian woman, whose body was discovered on a beach on Monday, was killed by dingoes.

The woman was found on K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, with police confirming her body had been "interfered with" by native Australian dogs. However, officers have refrained from speculating on the precise cause of death, highlighting that her body was discovered approximately 90 minutes after she had gone for a morning swim.

The incident occurred on the world’s largest sand island, located off the Queensland state coast. Police were alerted to the scene, near a popular shipwreck tourist attraction, at 6.35am.

Two men were driving an SUV along the beach when they saw around 10 dingoes near the body, Police Insp. Paul Algie said.

open image in gallery An Australian dingo is photographed at the Australian Wildlife Park near Sydney on April 4, 1998. (AP Photo/Russell McPhedran, File) ( AP1998 )

“It was obviously a very traumatic and horrific scene for them to uncover,” Algie told reporters.

“I can confirm there was markings on her body consistent with having been touched and interfered with by the dingoes,” he added.

A post-mortem examination of the remains to determine the cause of death was expected to be completed on Wednesday.

“We simply can’t confirm whether this young lady drowned or died as a result of being attacked by dingoes,” Algie said.

Mapped: K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island

The woman had been working at a tourist accommodation on the island for about six weeks.

Three years ago, a pack of dingoes mauled a 23-year-old jogger in an attack police said was almost fatal. The dogs had driven the woman into the surf before a tourist came to her rescue, beating off the attackers. Police said the man had saved her life.

About 200 dingoes roam free on K’gari and are a protected native species at the World Heritage-listed national park.

The younger animals have become more aggressive and less fearful of humans since tourists returned in large numbers following the COVID-19 pandemic.