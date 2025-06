New Zealand freezes millions in aid to Cook Islands over China ties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand has frozen millions of dollars in funding to the Cook Islands, citing concerns over the "breadth and content" of agreements the smaller Pacific nation has forged with China. Officials from New Zealand's Foreign Minister's office confirmed the halt on Thursday.

As the Cook Islands' primary financial backer, New Zealand will not consider any new aid until the relationship between the two nations improves, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters told The Associated Press. Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The move underscores growing tensions in the Pacific, where Beijing's increasing influence has frequently caused friction between island nations and their traditional regional partners, Australia and New Zealand.

However, this latest development is particularly notable given the deep constitutional ties between New Zealand and the Cook Islands. Despite being self-governing, the Cook Islands shares a military and passports with New Zealand, making the divergence in their approaches to managing relations with China a striking point of contention.

News of the 18.2 million New Zealand dollar ($11 million) funding halt Thursday, which only emerged when a Cook Islands news outlet saw its brief mention in a government budget document, is likely to prove difficult for New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, who is in China for his first official visit and is due to meet President Xi Jinping this week.

open image in gallery New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters ( AP )

Beijing has defended its Cook Islands pacts before, saying in February that the deals were not intended to antagonize New Zealand.

In a report tabled in the Cook Islands Parliament this week, the Public Accounts Committee registered “concern” about a reduction of 10 million New Zealand dollars ($6 million) in the government's purse, the first known mention of the finance freeze. The money was earmarked for “core sector support”, which funds the Cook Islands' health, education and tourism sectors — with audits by Wellington on how it's spent.

The money is part of NZ $200 million directed to the Cook Islands by New Zealand over the past three years as part of an almost 60-year-old arrangement. The links demand consultation by Cook Islands leaders with Wellington on its agreements with other parties that might affect the relationship and the deals with China were the first serious test of those rules.

The Cook Islands, population 15,000, has a large and lucrative exclusive economic zone, with Brown's government exploring prospects for deep sea mining activity, and Cook Islanders can freely live and work in New Zealand. That prompted dismay in Wellington when officials learned of the raft of agreements Brown signed in February.

The agreements didn't promise security cooperation between Beijing and Cook Islands, but they did pledge more funding from China for infrastructure projects and educational scholarships. Not all of the documents Brown signed were released publicly.

open image in gallery A person riding past the Parliament of the Cook Islands on the main island of Rarotonga. ( AFP via Getty Images )

The spokesperson for New Zealand Foreign Minister Peters said Thursday said the agreements illustrated “a gap in understanding” between the governments “about what our special relationship of free association requires,” which included consultation to ensure the preservation of shared interests.

The “breadth and content” of the deals and lack of consultation with Wellington about them in advance prompted a review of funding to the Cook Islands, Peters' office said.

“New Zealand has therefore paused these payments and will also not consider significant new funding until the Cook Islands Government takes concrete steps to repair the relationship and restore trust,” the spokesperson's statement said.

Brown said in February that the deals did not “replace our longstanding relationships with New Zealand, Australia and others, but rather complements them, ensuring that we have a diversified portfolio of partnerships.” News of the agreements prompted protests in Avarua led by opposition lawmakers.

New Zealand's latest action was an “entirely avoidable consequence of Cook Islands’ strategic flirtations with China,” said Mihai Sora, analyst with the Australia-based thinktank Lowy Institute.

“It’s a bit cute to sign up to a comprehensive strategic partnership with China in 2025 and pretend there is no strategic angle for Beijing, given all the mounting evidence of China’s malign strategic intent in the Pacific,” he said.