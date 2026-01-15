Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia’s federal police are investigating the discovery of 11 pipe bombs in Canberra, sparking concern in the capital.

The devices were recovered over two days along a one-kilometre stretch near Lake Ginninderra in Belconnen, a residential area in the national capital’s northwest, the Australian Associated Press reported. They were located on footpaths and in green spaces between Joynton Smith Drive and Ginninderra Drive.

Detective acting inspector Anna Wronski said some of the devices were detonated before their discovery.

“A number of the devices have been located intact and a number have been located partially destroyed,” she was quoted as saying by the ABC.

No injury or property damage was reported. Ms Wronski said investigators were unable to determine how some of the devices had exploded or how long they had remained in place before being discovered.

The first report came from a member of the public on 13 January and further calls were received the next day, police said.

Specialist bomb disposal teams attended on both days, and destroyed the devices.

File. Police close a road in Australia on 10 January 2026 ( Getty )

Detectives, forensic officers and sniffer dogs were seen combing roads and suburban streets in the affected area, measuring sites and collecting evidence.

Images released by ACT Policing showed silver or grey cylindrical objects, small enough to fit in one hand, with screw caps at both ends. In one photograph, what appeared to be a fuse could be seen protruding from a cap.

Police are urging residents to remain vigilant and not to touch any suspicious items.

“Absolutely it is an explosive, so we do not want members of the public to pick them up,” Ms Wronski said, according to the Canberra Times. “We don’t want members of the public to bring them to police stations, we want them to call 000 immediately.”

Triple zero is Australia’s emergency telephone number, equivalent to 999 in the UK.

Though the investigation was still ongoing, police said, the incident wasn’t being treated as terrorism and there was no indication similar devices had been found elsewhere in Canberra.

Ms Wronski said officers were still examining where the bombs came from and who might be responsible.

“An explosive in a public place does raise a lot of concern for police,” the officer said.