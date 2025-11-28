Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man fought to save his girlfriend from a fatal bull shark attack only to be nearly mauled to death by the animal himself.

Swiss tourists Livia Mühlheim, 25, and Lukas Schindler, 26, were swimming at a beach north of Sydney, Australia, when tragedy unfolded.

Ms Mühlheim was filming herself swimming with dolphins when she was attacked by the 10ft shark at dawn on Thursday. Bitten multiple times, she lost an arm in the assault at Kylies Beach.

Schindler managed to swim Ms Mühlheim back to shore and called emergency services, but suffered severe bites himself. A passerby likely saved his life by applying a makeshift tourniquet to his injured leg, authorities said.

open image in gallery Livia Mühlheim was killed by a shark ( LinkedIn )

Superintendent Joshua Smyth of New South Wales Ambulance praised the passerby who used clothing to help Schindler with his injury.

“I just really need to have a shoutout to the bystander on the beach who put a makeshift tourniquet on the male’s leg which obviously potentially saved his life,” he said. Schindler remains in hospital in a stable condition.

According to Mühlheim’s LinkedIn, she was a former synchronised swimmer and worked at a Zurich based wealth and asset management firm Bellecapital. Schindler’s profile states he is a security supervisor for the World Economic Forum and is currently studying a Master of Arts at the University of St. Gallen.

A forensic assessment by shark scientists at the New South Wales Department of Primary Industries concluded that a large bull shark was likely involved in the attack.

open image in gallery A bull shark was likely involved in the attack (file photo) ( Wikimedia Commons )

Bull sharks are among the world’s most dangerous shark species. They can tolerate both salt and fresh water and are known to enter estuaries and rivers.

Shark specialists also noted the rarity of a single shark biting more than one person.

“Individual shark attacks are rare. And shark attacks on two people by the same individual is not unheard of, but it's very rare,” Gavin Naylor, director of the International Shark Attack File, told the Associated Press. He added that the behaviour could depend on prey availability, shark age or feeding conditions.

Rob Harcourt, a marine ecologist at Macquarie University, said that although uncommon, a shark foraging for food could bite more than one person to discourage other animals from interfering. “It is quite unusual, but it’s not unheard of,” Professor Harcourt said.

Kylies and neighbouring beaches were closed following the fatal incident as five SMART drumlines, baited devices that alert contractors when a shark is hooked so it can be tagged and released, were deployed.