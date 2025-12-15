Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the gunmen involved in the Bondi Beach mass shooting was previously investigated for links to a Sydney-based Islamic State terrorist cell, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed on Monday.

Naveed Akram, 24, was the subject of a six-month investigation by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) in 2019 but had been ruled out as a risk after an “assessment was made that there was no indication of any ongoing threat or threat of him engaging in violence”.

Mr Albanese said Akram had been investigated “on the basis of being associated with others” involved with suspected terrorist activity, two of whom were subsequently jailed.

The 24-year-old, along with his family and acquaintances, had been interviewed by ASIO but was “not seen at the time as a person of interest”, the Australian leader said.

“Now, whether he was radicalised further after that, what the circumstances are, that’s the subject of further investigation.”

open image in gallery The world-famous beach draws hundreds of thousands of people every year ( PA )

The recently unemployed bricklayer, and his shop owner father, Sajid Akram, 50, opened fire during the Jewish religious festival of Hanukkah on Sunday, killing at least 15 people including a 10-year-old girl.

The pair are reported to have pledged allegiance to Isis during the killings and flags associated with the group are said to have been found in their car.

However, Mr Albanese said that there is no evidence that the Akrams were associated with a wider terrorist group, and said the paid had acted alone. But they had clearly been motivated by an extremist ideology, the prime minister continued.

“There's no evidence of collusion, no evidence that these people were part of a cell,” the Australian leader told the country’s national broadcaster, ABC.

open image in gallery Members of the Jewish community mourn the victims who were killed in terror attacks in Bondi ( AFP/Getty )

The tragedy has prompted Australia to look again at its gun laws. A meeting of the country’s national cabinet concluded “strong, decisive and focused action was needed on gun law reform as an immediate action” after Sajid was confirmed to be a licensed weapons holder, owning six registered firearms and holding a recreation category A/B license.

The cabinet committed to several actions including using criminal intelligence in licensing, limiting firearm ownership and certain types of guns and requiring Australian citizenship for licenses.

Several victims were named in the aftermath of the shooting including Matilda, a “bright” and “joyful” 10-year-old girl, Eli Schlanger, a 41-year-old British rabbi, and Holocaust survivor Alex Kleytman.

At least 27 people continue to receive treatment in hospital, six of whom remain in critical condition. The injured include two police officers, one of whom was named as Constable Scott Dyson, who is said to have sustained serious injuries but remains in a stable condition.

open image in gallery Ahmed al Ahmed was hailed a ‘hero’ for fighting a gunman during a mass shooting ( Chris Minns )

Over $1.7m (£844,000) has been raised for a “hero” fruit shop owner who was seen tackling one of men to the ground before wrestling his rifle away from him.

Father-of-two Ahmed al Ahmed, 43, told his cousin that he “went down to save people’s lives” after lying in ambush before attacking the man.

He told Jozay Alkanj to pass a message on to his family in the event that he was killed, after being shot himself. “I’m going to die — please see my family [and tell them] that I went down to save people’s lives”, he is reported to have said.

Mr Ahmed sustained bullet wounds to his arm and hand and is said to be in “good spirits”.

open image in gallery Matilda, 10, was described as a ‘bright’ and ‘joyful’ child ( GoFundMe )

His father, Mohamed Fateh al-Ahmed said: “My son is a hero, he served with the police and in the central security forces, and he has the impulse to protect people.

“When he saw people lying on the ground, and the blood everywhere, immediately his conscience and his soul compelled him to pounce on one of the terrorists and to rid him of his weapon.

“I feel pride and honour, because my son is a hero of Australia.”

Sajid was shot dead at the scene of the crime while Naveed sustained critical injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard. He is expected to survive and will potentially face criminal charges.

Sir Keir Starmer reassured the Jewish community in the UK calling the incident “an appalling antisemitic attack”.

“This is clearly not an isolated incident,” he told a parliamentary liaison committee on Monday. “I want to reassure our Jewish communities here in the United Kingdom that we will take every step that we can, [and] use all of our powers, to make sure they're safe and secure as they should be in the United Kingdom.”