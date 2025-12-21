Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese booed at Sydney vigil as government announces intelligence review
Tens of thousands attend Bondi vigil under heavy security
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese was booed by sections of the crowd at a memorial in Sydney on Sunday as Australia marked a National Day of Reflection for victims of last week’s antisemitic gun attack at Bondi Beach.
Fifteen people were killed and dozens wounded when two gunmen opened fire during Hanukkah celebrations at the seaside on Sunday last week.
Tens of thousands of people, including the prime minister and several other leaders, attended the vigil at Bondi Beach under a heavy police presence that included snipers on rooftops.
At least one member of the crowd shouted “blood on your hands” at Mr Albanese, News.com reported, while television and radio networks observed a minute of silence nationwide.
“Like the grass here at Bondi was stained with blood, so, too, has our nation been stained. We have landed up in a dark place,” David Ossip, the president of the New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, said.
“But friends, Hanukkah teaches us that light can illuminate even the bleakest of places. A single act of courage, a single flame of hope, can give us direction and point the path forward,” Mr Ossip said, according to Reuters.
Mr Albanese did not speak at the event after organisers declined the suggestion, anticipating he would be booed. He was jeered upon arrival and again later when a speaker mentioned his name during the memorial.
Over the past week, the prime minister has faced widespread criticism for not attending the funerals of the victims. He sat in the front row wearing a kippah, the traditional Jewish cap.
In contrast, New South Wales premier Chris Minns received a standing ovation.
“[Minns] has not missed a funeral, a synagogue service or the opportunity to be with the Jewish community this week. Thank you, Chris, for your leadership,” Mr Ossip told the crowd.
Also present was the father of shopkeeper Ahmed al Ahmed, hailed as the “Bondi Hero” for ducking between cars and wrestling a gun from one of the attackers.
“Ahmed has asked me to pass on the following message to us all: ‘The Lord is close to the broken-hearted. Today I stand with you, my brothers and sisters’,” Mr Ossip said.
Mr Albanese has ordered a review of police and national intelligence agencies following the attack, describing the shooting as an “Isis-inspired atrocity” that underscored Australia’s rapidly changing security environment.
“The Isis-inspired atrocity last Sunday reinforces the rapidly changing security environment in our nation,” Mr Albanese said on Saturday. “Our security agencies must be in the best position to respond.”
Authorities said on Sunday the Bondi Beach attack exposed gaps in gun licence assessments and information-sharing between agencies.
In the aftermath of Australia’s deadliest mass shooting in nearly three decades, the government has also flagged tighter gun controls, while the New South Wales premier is moving to strengthen laws against hate speech.
Authorities are probing the mass shooting as an act of terrorism targeting Jews.
The Bondi Beach mass shooting was the most serious in a string of recent antisemitic incidents in Australia, including attacks on synagogues, buildings and cars, since Israel invaded Gaza in October 2023.
Mr Albanese also condemned anti-immigration rallies held on Sunday in Sydney and Melbourne, saying they sought to “sow division in the aftermath of last Sunday’s antisemitic terrorist attack”.
