Police officer blinded in Bondi shooting reunites with family for Christmas

A police officer shot in the head and rendered blind in one eye during the Bondi beach shooting has been released from hospital to be reunited with his family for Christmas.

Probationary constable Jack Hibbert, 22, was shot twice while he was patrolling the Chanukah event at the Bondi beach when two gunmen, a father and son, began firing on 14 December.

He continued helping people attending the event even after he was hurt, until he no longer could and fell down.

At the hospital, the constable underwent a number of surgeries but still lost vision in one eye.

On Tuesday, his family confirmed he had been discharged from the hospital, describing it as a “miracle”.

"As a family, we couldn't ask for anything more," his family said in a statement, “having our Jack home, especially for Christmas, truly feels like a miracle.”

"We are deeply grateful for the overwhelming support, kind messages and well wishes from the community, Jack's colleagues, friends, and the emergency services,” they said, thanking medical staff for taking “exceptional care” of the constable.

The constable was just four months into the job when the attack unfolded.

open image in gallery Jack Hibbert was injured in the Bondi Beach attack ( New South Wales Police )

At least 15 people were killed, and 40 were injured in the attack, which was later condemned as a terrorist act by the government.

Suspect Naveed Akram, 24, faces multiple murder charges and one terrorism charge while his father, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene.

He was transferred from hospital to prison on Monday and was set to face a Sydney court again in the new year.

Meanwhile, another police officer who was injured in the attack has woken up from a coma, his family said.

New South Wales police constable Scott Dyson was wounded and was put in a medically induced coma after he underwent surgery ”almost daily”, his family said.

"Our family would like to share that Scott has been getting stronger each day, and today, he was woken up for the first time," they said. "There is still a long way to go in his recovery, but this is a positive sign. We would like to thank the public for the support, messages and well wishes shown to Scott and our family during this difficult time."

NSW Health said on Tuesday that 12 people injured in the attack remained in hospital receiving care.

Four of them were in critical but stable condition.

open image in gallery Map of where the attack took place on 14 December ( PA Graphics )

In the wake of the incident, New South Wales is set to pass tougher gun laws, ban the display of terrorist symbols, and curb protests.

The proposed law is expected to clear the state parliament’s upper house on Tuesday.

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said his government would address hate speech and gun control, working with states on new laws.

He apologised to Australian Jews and the broader community and acknowledged the anger directed towards him.

"I feel the weight of responsibility for an atrocity that happened whilst I'm prime minister,” he said.

"And I'm sorry for what the Jewish community and our nation as a whole has experienced."