Australia’s prime minister has ordered a review of the country's law enforcement and intelligence agencies following the devastating Bondi Beach shooting last week in Sydney.

Two gunmen killed 15 people when they opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration on the first day of the eight-day Jewish holiday.

Anthony Albanese said the review will examine whether federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies had the correct powers, structures, processes and sharing arrangements in place to keep Australians safe.

"The Isis-inspired atrocity last Sunday reinforces the rapidly changing security environment in our nation. Our security agencies must be in the best position to respond," the prime minister said in a statement, adding that the review would conclude by the end of April.

The federal and New South Wales state governments declared Sunday a national Day of Reflection, with thousands of mourners gathering under tight police security at Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach.

Mr Albanese, his predecessors John Howard and Scott Morrison, and Governor-General Sam Mostyn, who represents Australia's head of state King Charles III, were among the dignitaries at the commemoration that drew more than 10,000 people.

The crowd booed Mr Albanese when his presence was acknowledged. Opposition leader Sussan Ley, who had said that a conservative government led by her would reverse a decision made by Albanese's center-left Labor Party government this year to recognize a Palestinian state, was cheered.

Executive Council of Australian Jewry co-chief executive Alex Ryvchin said victims’ families felt “tragically, unforgivably let down” by government failures to combat a growth in antisemitism in Australia since the war between Israel and Hamas began in 2023.

“I’ve spent time with the families of the victims. They’re just in a bewildered state. They’re still in shock. They don’t know what to do with themselves, let alone contemplate moving forward and healing,” Ryvchin said.

“There’s a lot of anger in the community now as well. I think we’re cycling through the various emotions, the various stages, and there’s a real feeling of having been let down and betrayed. And the community wants answers and we want change,” he added.

Health department authorities said 13 of those wounded at Bondi remain in Sydney hospitals.

They include alleged gunman Naveed Akram, 24, who was shot by police. He has been charged with 15 counts of murder and 40 counts of causing harm with intent to murder in relation to those wounded.

His father Sajid Akram, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene.

"This has to be the nadir of antisemitism in our country," New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies President David Ossip told the crowd at Bondi Beach. "This has to be the moment when light starts to eclipse the darkness."

Indigenous leaders held a traditional smoking ceremony on Sunday morning at the waterfront Bondi Pavilion, where an impromptu memorial has grown over the past week as flowers and heartfelt messages have accumulated.

"Australians appreciate that this is an attack that wasn't just against the Jewish people — we're an easy target — but this is an attack on the Australian values and they will come here and they will stand together with us shoulder-to-shoulder as they have over the last week to tell the people in this country that there is no tolerance for hate. Violence has no place in our beautiful country," Rabbi Levi Wolff said at the memorial.