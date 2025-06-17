Two detained after tourist shot dead on Indonesian holiday island
Zivan Radmanovic, 32, was fatally shot just after midnight on Saturday at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach
Authorities have detained two people after the fatal shooting of an Australian tourist on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.
The national police chief confirmed the news on Tuesday.
“One of the suspects is now in Jakarta and while another one is traveling from abroad to Jakarta,” National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo told reporters.
One suspect is detained in the capital and the other was detained overseas and is being returned to Indonesia under the supervision of authorities.
Prabowo did not provide further details regarding the detention of the two suspects.
The arrest was a collaboration between Indonesian police and immigration agencies and the Australian Federal Police, Prabowo said.
Zivan Radmanovic, 32, from Melbourne, was fatally shot just after midnight on Saturday at Villa Casa Santisya near Munggu Beach in the district of Badung, on the southern side of the island. He died at the scene.
The second victim, who is 34 and also from Melbourne, was seriously wounded, said Badung Police chief Arif Batubara.
Witnesses said two masked attackers arrived at the villa on a scooter around midnight.
Police said the villa had only three rooms occupied with a total of five guests when the shooting happened. The two victims’ wives were also there, and another foreign tourist, Batubara said.
Radmanovic was shot in a bathroom, where police found 17 bullet casings and two intact bullets.
At least three witnesses at the villa told investigators that two gunmen, one wearing an orange jacket with a dark helmet and another wearing a dark green jacket, a black mask and a dark helmet, arrived on a scooter at the villa around midnight.
Radmanovic’s wife, Gourdeas Jazmyn, 30, told police that she suddenly woke up when she heard her husband screaming. She cowered under a blanket when she heard multiple gunshots.
She later found her husband’s body and the injured Australian, whose wife has also testified to seeing the attackers.