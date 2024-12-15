Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Five Australians convicted as part of the infamous Bali Nine drug smuggling ring have returned home after serving nearly two decades in Indonesian prisons.

The transfer follows diplomatic negotiations between Jakarta and Canberra that culminated in a repatriation agreement earlier this month.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the return of Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj in a statement on Sunday. "These Australians served more than 19 years in prison in Indonesia. It was time for them to come home," Mr Albanese said.

The Bali Nine, a group of Australians arrested in 2005 while attempting to smuggle over 8kg of heroin from Bali, captured international attention. The two ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015, sparking diplomatic tensions and leading Australia to recall its ambassador in protest. Of the remaining members, the group’s sole woman, was released in 2018, while another member died of cancer the same year.

Mr Albanese expressed gratitude to Indonesia for its cooperation.

“We would like to convey our deep appreciation to the government of Indonesia for its cooperation to facilitate the men’s return to Australia on humanitarian grounds,” he said, highlighting the deal as a testament to the strong bilateral relationship and mutual respect between the two nations.

open image in gallery Bali Nine refers to a drug smuggling ring convicted for trying to smuggle 8.3 kilograms of heroin from the Indonesian resort island of Bali to Australia in 2005 ( EPA )

The men, who landed in Darwin on Sunday morning after being transferred from Bali, will now have the chance to rebuild their lives.

“The men will have the opportunity to continue their personal rehabilitation and reintegration in Australia,” Mr Albanese noted.

open image in gallery Australian Matthew Norman, left, a member of the Bali Nine group and serving life sentences for drug smuggling ( AP )

The Indonesian government provided details on the transfer, with senior minister for legal affairs Yusril Ihza Mahendra explaining the terms of the arrangement. The agreement bars the five from returning to Indonesia and ensures Australia upholds the original court rulings.

“Indonesia would respect any decision taken by Australia when the prisoners returned home, including if the group was granted a pardon,” Mr Yusril said earlier. He clarified that the transfer did not involve an exchange of prisoners.

Additional reporting by agencies