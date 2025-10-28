Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elderly Australian woman has been found dead after she failed to return to a cruise ship anchored off the Great Barrier Reef’s Lizard Island.

The solo traveller, aged in her 80s, was aboard a 60-day circumnavigation cruise of Australia, costing $80,000 per person.

The 112-passenger Coral Adventurer ship began its journey from the Queensland city of Cairns on Friday. On Saturday, it stopped at Lizard Island with passengers able to hike and snorkel for the day.

The woman failed to return to the Coral Expeditions cruise ship before it departed but her disappearance was not noticed until Saturday night, according to The Australian.

The boat has since continued its journey to Thursday Island in the Torres Strait. When it docks in the Australian city of Darwin on Sunday the Australian Maritime Safety Authority will meet those aboard the ship.

The woman was allegedly hiking a steep trail called Cook’s Look with a group on Saturday but she needed to stop. The woman did not return to the boat with other travellers before it left at sunset.

open image in gallery An Australian woman died on Lizard Island. ( AFP via Getty Images )

Police have been told the ship came back to Lizard Island after midnight but the woman’s body was not found until Sunday morning by police.

Before her body was found, members of the crew thought she could have fallen overboard, involving a helicopter in the search.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman told The Australian a report would be prepared for the coroner after “a sudden and non-suspicious death” of a missing woman.

“The woman was reported missing to the police on 25 October 25, after failing to board a vessel in waters off Queensland earlier on Saturday,” she said.

Coral Expeditions chief executive Mark Fifield said confirmed a “tragic” death occurred during an excursion to Lizard Island.

“On Saturday, 25 October, the crew notified authorities that a woman was missing, and a search and rescue operation was launched on land and sea. Following the operation, Coral Expeditions was notified by Queensland police that the woman had been found deceased on Lizard Island,” Mr Fifield said.

“While investigations into the incident are continuing, we are deeply sorry that this has occurred and are offering our full support to the woman’s family. The Coral team have been in contact with the woman’s family, and we will continue to offer support to them through this difficult process.

“We are working closely with Queensland police and other authorities to support their investigation. We are unable to comment further while this process is under way.”

The 60-day voyage is staffed by 46 crew members. Rooms for solo travellers cost between $81,000 and $97,200.

The company’s website informs travellers that it is an “expedition cruising” experience which includes “rugged terrain, small boat transfers and limited facilities”.

“Guests need moderate mobility to board tenders, walk on uneven ground, and use stairs unaided,” it says.

The boat did not have any doctors or nurses on board.

The Independent has contacted both Coral Expeditions and Queensland Police.