Australian man, 27, dies while skiing with friends in Japan

A 27-year-old Australian man died after suffering a sudden medical episode while skiing in Japan’s Hokkaido region.

Michael “Micky” Hurst from Melbourne was skiing on Monday afternoon in backcountry terrain between the Niseko Moiwa and Niseko Annupuri International resorts. He was part of a group of seven but reportedly fell behind midway down the mountain.

When the group realised he was missing, they returned to search for him at about 3pm local time and discovered other skiers performing CPR after finding him unconscious. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

Early local reports suggested an avalanche might have been involved, though it is now believed he suffered a heart attack, the New York Post said.

Hurst’s is the third death of an Australian in Japan this ski season, following fatal incidents involving snowboarder Brooke Day, 22, and teenage skier Rylan Henry Pribadi, the ABC reported.

Day died in hospital after suffering critical injuries in a ski lift accident at the Tsugaike Mountain Resort, while Pribadi died earlier in January after becoming entangled with a course boundary rope while skiing in Hokkaido.

Japan is experiencing an intense snowfall season that has attracted many tourists but has also led to a rise in accidents and fatalities.

The Japan Times reported on Wednesday that due to heavy snowfall, the ski season had surged back to life. Some resorts were seeing their deepest snow in over a decade, with parts of northern Japan recording levels not seen in 40 years.

The consistent snowfall has especially boosted tourism hotspots like Niseko and Hakuba.

Friends and family of Hurst paid tributes to him, describing him as a kind and well-loved person in his community. “He was unwaveringly kind, compassionate and went through life with a smile on his face and a great sense of humour,” his brother Patrick Hurst said.

Hurst, from Melbourne’s Bayside community, was working at a lodging facility at a Niseko ski resort in Hokkaido.

“Despite all the wonderful things he did and achieved throughout his life, he will be remembered above all for his humility, generosity, kindness and loyalty to his family, beautiful partner and friends,” Hurst’s family told ABC News in a statement.

Australia’s department of foreign affairs and trade said it was supporting Hurst’s family.

Meanwhile, weeks of intense snowfall along Japan’s Sea of Japan coast have left more than 30 people dead and hundreds injured, with authorities warning the toll could rise as more snow is expected. Niigata prefecture recorded 12 fatalities, Akita six, and Aomori four. Many of the deaths occurred as people were trying to remove snow from around their homes, officials said.

Freezing temperatures and severe conditions are also raising concerns about voter turnout ahead of the snap general election on 8 February, called by prime minister Sanae Takaichi to strengthen her grip on power.