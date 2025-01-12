Sydney synagogue attack condemned as ‘massive escalation’ in antisemitism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The state premier of Australia’s New South Wales has labelled Saturday’s attack on a synagogue a “massive escalation” in antisemitic crime in the state, as police confirmed that the attack was an attempted arson.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Chris Minns said antisemitic graffiti appearing on the synagogue in Newtown suburb was “very concerning, not just for the Jewish community but for the wider community.”

Police confirmed on Sunday morning that apart from red Nazi swastikas painted on the synagogue’s fence, an arson attempt was also made on the building.

They released images of two people wearing light-coloured shoes, black hoodies, and dark clothing attending the Newtown synagogue at about 4.25am.

open image in gallery General view of the Southern Sydney Synagogue in Sydney ( EPA )

The image shows the two spray painting the fence and the building, before attempting to set fire to it.

The fire didn’t take hold and was extinguished by itself in minutes, NSW commissioner Karen Webb said.

“This is an escalation in anti-Semitic crime in New South Wales. Police and the government remain very concerned that an accelerant may have been used,” Minns, the leader of Australia’s most populous state, said on Sunday in a televised media conference.

“In the last 24 hours, these matters have now been taken over by counter-terrorism command.”

Australia has witnessed several anti-semitic incidents over the last year, since the Israeli ground offensive into Gaza following Hamas’s attack on Israel.

open image in gallery This frame grab taken from video footage provided by the Australian Broadcast Corporation (ABC) on December 11, 2024 shows a police officer walking past a torched car being removed in front of anti-Israel graffiti ( AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORAT )

These incidents include graffiti sprayed on cars and buildings in Sydney, as well as an antisemitic arson attack in December on a synagogue in Melbourne.

“Antisemitism is abhorrent. It is a form of racism which has no place in Australia,” Australia’s race discrimination commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman said following the December attack.

“Everyone should feel safe to freely practice their faith, without fear of persecution, intimidation, violence or discrimination,” Mr Sivaraman said.

Apart from the latest incident, police said a house in a Jewish community of east Sydney was also vandalised with antisemitic graffiti.

Police have set up a special task force to probe an attack on another synagogue in southern Sydney’s Allawah suburb on Friday.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said Australia’s “tolerant multicultural community” was “no place for this sort of criminal activity.”

David Ossip, president of the NSW Jewish board of deputies, said he welcomed more resources promised by the government to investigate the recent incidents.

“The New South Wales government has also provided us with additional funding to enhance Jewish communal security,” he said.