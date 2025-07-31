Why Australia wiped billions off student loans for millions of people

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's parliament has passed a law to cut student loans by 20 per cent, wiping more than A$16 billion ($10.31 billion) in debt for three million people.

This legislation, the first enacted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party since their re-election in May with one of the country's largest-ever majorities, fulfils a key election promise aimed at easing the rising cost of living.

Prime Minister Albanese said in a statement: "We promised cutting student debt would be the first thing we did back in parliament – and that’s exactly what we've done."

He added: "Getting an education shouldn't mean a lifetime of debt."

Education Minister Jason Clare said the measure would help "take a weight" off the backs of young people.

“Young Australians don't always see something for them on the ballot paper, but they did this year and they voted for it in their millions,” he said at a press conference.

“And we're repaying now the trust that these young Australians have placed in us.”

open image in gallery Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously said reducing student debt would be the first legislative priority for his government ( Reuters )

Millennials and Generation Z made up 43 per cent of the 18 million people enrolled to vote in Australia’s May general election, outnumbering Baby Boomers.

Seizing on the generational shift, Labor made cutting student debt a key election promise, framing it as a measure to ease living costs and tackle intergenerational inequality.

The government said reducing student loans by one-fifth was equivalent to more than A$16 billion in debt relief for three million Australians.

It would mean a university graduate with an average loan of A$27,600 would have A$5,520 wiped, the government said, adding the changes would be backdated from June 1, 2025, before the loans were indexed 3.2 per cent for inflation.

The law would also raise the minimum repayment threshold from an income of A$54,435 to A$67,000, reducing the amount low-income earners would have to pay.