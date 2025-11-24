Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia’s Senate was suspended for more than an hour on Monday after a far-right senator entered the chamber wearing a burqa, sparking widespread outrage.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, who has long campaigned for a national ban on burkas, was barred from the chamber for the remainder of the day after she repeatedly refused to take off the Muslim face covering.

Hanson was condemned by all parties in the Senate over the offensive display, which was reminiscent of a similar stunt carried out in 2017. Her actions caused a procedural dispute that delayed the final sitting week of the year, ABC News reported.

Senate president Sue Lines ordered her to leave, but Hanson refused, prompting Lines to suspend proceedings - an uncommon measure that has been used only rarely. The chamber reconvened at about 5.50pm without Hanson present.

On social media, Hanson accused her colleagues of hypocrisy for preventing her from putting forward her bill. She said she wore the burka to highlight what she described as security risks and the mistreatment of women, arguing that parliament had failed to address the issue. Hanson was unable to name a single safety incident linked to the burqa.

“If the parliament won't ban it, I will display this oppressive, radical, non-religious head garb that risks our national security and the ill treatment of women on the floor of our parliament so that every Australian knows what's at stake,” she wrote.

Pauline Hanson pulled a similar stunt in 2017 ( AP )

Independent senator Fatima Payman, the first woman in Australia’s federal parliament to wear a hijab, criticised the One Nation leader’s actions, describing the stunt as “abhorrent and disrespectful to the chamber and the public”.

“For her to wear the burka, walk in, and just not listen to the procedures or the ruling that was given before her is typical of her trying to stay relevant,” she told ABC Radio.

“The fact that this is the last week of sitting for 2025 and the Senate is suspended ... where are the priorities of the government and Pauline Hanson?”

“This is a racist senator, displaying blatant racism,” said Mehreen Faruqi, a Muslim senator from New South Wales.

Nationals MP Barnaby Joyce, who has left open the possibility of joining One Nation, said elected representatives were free to make political statements so long as they did not involve violence but he did not comment directly on Hanson's sanction.

Earlier in the day, Islamophobia envoy Aftab Malik said Hanson’s argument that the burka posed a national security threat was “frustrating” and risked fuelling hostility toward Muslim women.

“This will deepen existing safety risks for Australian Muslim women who choose to wear the headscarf, the hijab, or the full face and body covering, the burka,” he said in a statement.

“They already face harassment, threats of rape, and violence, not because what they have done, but because of what they wear. All women should be free to choose what they wear or do not wear.”

Hanson previously wore a burka in the Senate in 2017 during an earlier attempt by One Nation to introduce a national ban.