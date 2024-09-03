The alarming reason why an Australian state has introduced big littering fines

Support truly

An Australian state has introduced stricter penalties for littering and feeding crocodiles in a bid to reduce aggressive encounters and maintain safety.

Under the new rules, leaving food scraps at public places in Queensland, like jetties or campsites, that might unintentionally attract crocodiles could result in fines up to A$6,400 (£3,285), the government announced.

Penalties for deliberately feeding or disturbing crocodiles have been significantly increased, with maximum fines now exceeding A$25,000 (£12,840) and on-the-spot fines reaching A$2,580 (£1,325).

Authorities said knowingly staying close to a crocodile on land could lead to fines of up to A$16,130 (£8,280).

State environment minister Leanne Linard said discarding scraps made it “really easy for the croc to find food”.

“They become habituated, they expect it, they hang around places like a boat ramp or a jetty or a pontoon,” she said.

“What the rangers tell me … is that if they’re then not fed, and there’s some sort of contact with a human, they can become more aggressive expecting to be fed.

“We don’t want to see that sort of behaviour. We don’t want to see crocs loitering around public places.”

“One thing that is always put to me across the community is that people really feel that taking a risk with these sorts of animals and crocs endangers others.

“People take a very dim view of that.”

File. Picture taken on 6 April 2024 shows a crocodile in a lagoon during a boat tour for tourists at Hartley’s Crocodile Adventure Park north of the Queensland city of Cairns ( AFP via Getty )

Conservationists and wildlife experts have supported these changes, emphasising the need for public awareness and strict enforcement.

Amanda French, a member of a community conservation group that lobbied for the changes, told ABC News that she was “over the moon” to see the new penalties take effect.

“It’s not everything that we had suggested and what we feel was needed, but it’s a step in the right direction,” she said.

“We would like to see that continue to evolve to uplifting land and sea rangers … to be able to monitor those laws and enforce those laws.”