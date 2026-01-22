Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least three people have been killed and another wounded in a shooting in rural Australia on Thursday, New South Wales police said.

Residents of Lake Cargelligo, a small town of around 1,500 people west of Sydney, were urged to stay indoors and avoid the area where the shooting took place.

Police said the shooter or shooters were still at large and that three people – two women and a man – were dead. Another man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The emergency services were called to the area at about 4.40pm local time following reports of a shooting. “The public is urged to avoid the area and for local residents to stay inside,” the New South Wales police said.

“A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the circumstances of the incident has commenced,” they said in a statement.

Manisha, a local resident who did not want to give her family name, told Sydney's The Daily Telegraph that there were police cars and ambulances "all over town."

"The town is made of just two main streets. We can hear the sounds" of sirens, she told the newspaper. Lake Cargelligo is located in the centre of New South Wales, about 240km south-west of Dubbo City.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the incident was being treated as a suspected domestic violence attack, and not as an act of terror.

Roy Butler, the MP for Barwon, said in a social media post that he had learned the tragic news just moments after getting off a plane. “It’s a terrible situation, and it’s still live, so we don’t have much information. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he said.

The shooting occurred as Australia observed a National Day of Mourning for the 15 people shot dead at Sydney’s Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration on 14 December.

