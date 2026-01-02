Australian man reportedly killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australian authorities are trying to confirm reports that a national was reportedly killed while fighting alongside Ukrainian forces against Russia.

The man, identified in social media posts as Russell Allan Wilson, was killed on 12 December in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, according to local media reports.

In an Instagram post on 19 December, a man identifying himself as a US army veteran said Wilson had been killed during combat and had chosen to remain in Ukraine despite the risks.

“He chose to stay when it would have been easier to leave,” the post said. “He stood his ground in a place where freedom is paid for in blood.”

“The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) is aware of reports that an Australian has died in Ukraine and is seeking confirmation from local authorities,” a department spokesperson said on Thursday. The department is responsible for Australia’s foreign policy and international relations, development aid, consular services, overseas trade, and investment.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) quoted a friend of Wilson as saying he was killed during his final mission.

Other posts said Wilson was originally from Gosford on the New South Wales Central Coast and had also lived in Brisbane before travelling to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion. These details have not been independently confirmed.

“The Australian government’s travel advice is do not travel to Ukraine,” a DFAT spokesperson said, adding that officials were providing consular assistance to the man’s family.

At least eight Australians are believed to have died while fighting in Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Another Australian, former Melbourne teacher Oscar Jenkins, is believed to be the only Australian captured as a prisoner of war by Russian forces. Jenkins was initially reported killed, but Australia’s foreign minister, Penny Wong, later said Russia had confirmed he was alive.

Ms Wong said Jenkins had been subjected to what she described as a “sham trial” and was now imprisoned. Australian Ukrainian groups have urged the federal government to push for his inclusion in any future prisoner exchanges, warning he risks being forgotten as the war continues.