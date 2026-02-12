Australia to send special envoy to Laos to investigate 2024 methanol poisoning deaths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia is sending a diplomat to Laos to “explore all avenues” in the 2024 methanol mass poisoning that killed six foreign nationals, including two of its nationals.

The visit comes amid the Australian government’s frustration over the alleged lack of transparency from local authorities in Laos. As many as six foreign tourists, including a British woman, two Australian women, a US man and two Danish nationals, died after drinking free shots tainted with methanol at Nana Backpackers Hostel in Vang Vieng.

Two 19-year-old Australians, Holly Morton-Bowles and Bianca Jones, were among those killed.

Australian foreign minister Penny Wong announced that diplomat Pablo Kang will handle investigations into the deaths.

She said Mr Kang, the head of the Southeast Asia regional and mainland division of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFAT), has been tasked “explore all avenues to progress the case”.

Holly Bowles from Melbourne was visiting Laos in November 2024 ( Facebook )

He will leave for Laos as soon as possible. The diplomat has previously served as Australia's representative in Cambodia, the United Arab Emirates and Vanuatu.

It came after the DFAT apologised to the Morton-Bowles and Jones families this week after it emerged that 10 people connected with the case faced court in January in Laos and were fined AUD$185 (about £95) for destroying evidence. No charges have been brought in over the deaths.

"Since their November 2024 deaths, the Albanese government has been clear to the Lao authorities of the need for transparency and accountability," Ms Wong said in a statement.

"We have consistently conveyed our expectations that charges should reflect the seriousness of the tragedy that killed Holly, Bianca and four other foreign nationals,” it added.

“We understand the heartbreaking grief of the families of Holly and Bianca, which has been exacerbated by the delays and lack of transparency over the legal processes in Laos.”

Morton-Bowles’ father, Shaun Bowles, said the verdict was “the absolute injustice for our girls and the others”.

He said they got in touch with the government and asked them to “step up and represent our girls in the way that they deserve to be represented”.

“Because we’re out of options. It’s pretty devastating,” he said.

The Laotian government vowed to “bring the perpetrators to justice in accordance with the law”, in a previous statement.

Meanwhile, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese is facing pressure to summon the Laotian ambassador. Opposition leader Sussan Ley called Mr Albanese to demand a “formal explanation” on Tuesday about the “weak prosecutions”.

Addressing the issue in the parliament, Mr Albanese acknowledged the court developments had “added to the heartbreak” of the families.