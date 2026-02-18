Australia blocks citizen’s return from Syria due to ‘links to Islamic State’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Australian government has prohibited one of its citizens, who allegedly has ties to the Islamic State group, from returning to the country from a Syrian detention camp.

This individual was part of a larger group of 34 women and children who attempted to fly from Damascus to Australia on Monday. However, Syrian authorities reportedly turned them back to the Roj detention camp, citing "procedural problems."

Since the militant group lost control of its territory in 2019, Syria has held the wives and children of former Islamic State fighters from various countries in such camps.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed that Australian security agencies had assessed one member of the group as meeting a "risk threshold" for being barred entry, despite their citizenship. Mr Burke did not name the individual or specify the length of the ban.

“I can confirm that one individual in this cohort has been issued a temporary exclusion order, which was made on advice from security agencies,” Burke said in a statement.

open image in gallery Family members of suspected Islamic State militants make their way to the airport in Damascus during the first repatriation operation of the year, at Roj Camp in eastern Syria. Thirty-four Australian citizens from 11 families departed the camp. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“At this stage, security agencies have not provided advice that other members of the cohort meet the required legal thresholds for temporary exclusion orders,” Burke added.

Burke has the power to use temporary exclusion orders to prevent high-risk citizens from returning to Australia for up to two years.

Australian governments have repatriated Australian women and children from Syrian detention camps on two occasions. Other Australians have also returned without government assistance.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday reiterated his position announced a day earlier that his government would not help repatriate the latest group.

“These are people who chose to go overseas to align themselves with an ideology which is the caliphate, which is a brutal, reactionary ideology and that seeks to undermine and destroy our way of life,” Albanese told reporters.

“We are doing nothing to repatriate or to assist these people. I think it’s unfortunate that children are caught up in this, that’s not their decision, but it’s the decision of their parents or their mother,” Albanese added.