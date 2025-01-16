Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Australian social media influencer accused of filming her baby while she was in “immense distress and pain” and then posting the pictures on social media to lure donations from her followers has been arrested and charged.

A 34-year-old Queensland woman was arrested in Logan, south of Brisbane, on Thursday and is facing charges of administering poison with intent to harm, making child exploitation material, fraud, and preparation to commit crimes involving dangerous things.

She is accused of defrauding donors of A$60,000 (£30,000) via GoFundMe.

The police said the baby could have become “gravely ill” and also possibly died had she stayed in the woman’s care. The baby is reportedly doing well.

In October last year, the baby reportedly suffered a serious medical episode and was admitted to a hospital. It was then that the doctors raised an alarm.

Police said the unidentified woman gave the child several prescription and pharmacy medicines without approval between 6 August and 15 October last year.

“We believe that the person we have charged has administered these drugs, this poison, to increase that person’s social media profile ... and therefore obtaining a financial benefit,” detective inspector Paul Dalton said.

Police say that the woman “went to lengths to obtain unauthorised medicines” which also included old medications prescribed to another person in the home.

The authorities cracked down immediately after doctors reported their concern for the baby girl.

She allegedly took photos and videos of the baby “in immense distress and pain” in order to “entice monetary donations and online followers”.

Mr Dalton said: “We’ve been dealing with GoFundMe and I understand through my investigators that they are making attempts to repay that money to the people ... who donated that money.”

The Queensland woman is due to face Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

“There is no excuse for harming a child, especially not a one-year-old infant who is reliant on others for care and survival,” Mr Dalton said.