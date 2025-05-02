Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The estranged husband of an Australian woman accused of feeding a poisonous mushroom dish to her in-laws said she never inquired about the sick guests.

Simon Patterson returned to take the stand in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Friday for cross-examination by the defence counsel in the murder trial of his three family members by Ms Patterson.

Ms Patterson, 50, is charged with three counts of murder and one of attempted murder for allegedly feeding her estranged husband’s parents and his aunt and uncle poisonous beef wellington at a party at her home in July 2023.

The four guests were all hospitalised with symptoms of death cap mushroom poisoning the next day and three of them died later.

Ms Patterson has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

open image in gallery Erin Patterson looks on in Melbourne on 15 April 2025 ( AP )

Mr Patterson testified that during a call following the lunch, his separated wife described feeling sick but did not ask after her lunch guests – his parents Don and Gail Patterson and his aunt and uncle Heather and Ian Wilkinson – who had fallen seriously ill.

“It intrigued me that she didn't actually ask,” he said, adding that Ms Patterson knew that her guests had taken ill. “We didn't have that conversation, I think, at any time."

Ms Patterson called him two days after the fatal lunch saying she had been experiencing diarrhoea every 20 minutes since that afternoon and asking him to take her to hospital, her estranged husband testified. She also reported feeling nauseous and having a sore tummy.

“She was worried she might poo her pants driving,” he said. “She asked me to come and take her to hospital.”

He declined, suggesting she call an ambulance. Later that day, she called again, saying she had gone to Leongatha Hospital but left against medical advice.

open image in gallery Death cap mushroom is extremely toxic and responsible for 90 percent of all mushroom poisoning deaths ( Getty )

Ms Patterson had presented at the hospital with similar symptoms, the court heard, but discharged herself upon learning that she would be treated for mushroom poisoning.

Defence lawyer Colin Mandy cross-examined Mr Patterson after the prosecutor alleged that Ms Patterson had not eaten the same death cap mushroom meal as her guests.

The lawyer argued that she did fall sick afterwards but not to the same extent as Mr Patterson’s father, mother, and aunt.

open image in gallery Simon Patterson, Erin Patterson's estranged husband, departs from the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court in Morwell, Victoria ( EPA )

Mr Mandy said Ms Patterson had often complained about various medical issues over the years and informed her former husband about her health.

“Is it not the case over the years that Erin often complained about medical issues and thought she was unwell for various reasons?” the lawyer asked.

Mr Patterson replied that she had told him about struggling with a heart condition, which affected her sleep and required hospitalisation.

He also said Ms Patterson “struggled a lot with mental illness”, especially postnatal depression after their son was born. “I believe that was real,” he said.

open image in gallery An exterior view of the Leongatha home where Erin Patterson allegedly served the death cap mushroom lunch ( EPA )

Mr Mandy also objected to Mr Patterson’s use of words “important” and “serious” while speaking about Ms Patterson wanting to discuss medical news when she invited him to lunch.

Mr Patterson agreed he did not remember the exact words but said that “important and serious are reasonable descriptions of what she communicated”.

In his testimony on Thursday, Mr Patterson had said his relationship with Ms Patterson deteriorated over the years, with text messages revealing “extremely aggressive” messages about child support payments.

The court heard that although the couple separated in 2015, tensions grew from 2019, after disputes over parenting and finances.

Mr Patterson said his former wife had sent him "inflammatory" and "aggressive" messages and agreed with the defence's suggestion that their behaviour had at times become petty.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 in the UK and ROI, email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.