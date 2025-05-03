Labor wins Australia election as ‘Trump factor’ swings voters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia's centre-left Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is projected to win the federal election against the conservative opposition, according to early vote counting analysis by Sky News Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Both broadcasters indicated that the Liberal and National coalition was unlikely to secure enough seats to form government.

ABC election analyst Antony Green went further, declaring a Labor victory.

Key voter concerns during the campaign included cost-of-living pressures and anxieties surrounding former US President Donald Trump's policies.

While cautious about claiming outright victory, Defence Minister Richard Marles expressed optimism to broadcaster Seven, stating that early results were encouraging and that a Labor majority government "remains a possibility and it is what we are trying to achieve".

Polls closed at 6pm (0800 GMT) in Australia's most populous eastern time zone while voting in Western Australia, home to the city of Perth, ended at 1000 GMT.

Opinion polls had shown Labor ahead, after trailing in the polls as recently as February to Peter Dutton's conservative coalition.

As counting got under way, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the Labor government had been "in all sorts of trouble" at the end of 2024 but got back into the contest because of Mr Albanese's strong campaign performance, policies that addressed concerns about the cost of living, and the Trump effect.

"The economy became a positive from a negative – the interest rate cut was part of the story," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The central bank cut rates in February, on the eve of the election being called, reversing course after 13 interest rate rises that had ratcheted up home mortgage repayments for households.

"The sense of the influence of American politics" had also helped, Mr Chalmers added.

A surfer carries his board past a billboard of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Australia’s federal election day ( AP )

Opposition Liberal Party spokesman, Senator James Paterson, defended the conservative campaign, which he also said was negatively affected by "the Trump factor".

"It was devastating in Canada for the conservatives ... I think it has been a factor here, just how big a factor will be determined in a few hours' time," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The expected bounce in the centre-left Labor Party's fortunes mirrors those of Canada's Liberal Party, which returned to power this week in a come-from-behind victory after Mr Trump's tariffs and remarks on Canadian sovereignty sparked a backlash from voters.

Preferences among supporters of Australia's minor parties and independents could be crucial under the country's ranked-choice voting system.

In the 2022 election, the primary vote split nearly equally among Labor, the Liberal-Nationals, and "others". Analysts predicted a third of voters would again opt for independents and minor parties in Saturday's election.