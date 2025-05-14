Australia removes monument to renowned British explorer James Cook

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An often vandalised monument to renowned British explorer James Cook in Melbourne, Australia, will not be repaired due to the growing cost of doing so, however, authorities reject accusations that the vandals have won.

Statues and monuments to the 18th-century naval officer are frequently targeted by opponents of Britain’s settlement of the country without a treaty with its Indigenous people.

In 1770, then Lieutenant Cook charted the Australian east coast, laying the groundwork for the establishment of Sydney as the first British colony on the continent.

The granite and bronze monument to the master navigator and cartographer in an inner-city Melbourne park was vandalised days after the anniversary of the first British settlers’ arrival at Sydney Cove was commemorated on 26 January. Opponents of Australia Day celebrations denounce the public holiday as “Invasion Day”. There are growing calls for the country to find a less divisive national day.

The monument in Melbourne’s Edinburgh Gardens was snapped at its base and spray-painted with the words “cook the colony”.

Local councillors vote unanimously

Mayor Stephen Jolly, head of the Yarra City Council, which is a municipality near the heart of Melbourne, said his fellow councillors had voted unanimously on Tuesday night against spending AU$15,000 (£7,280) on repairing the monument, which remains in storage.

Mr Jolly said the decision to permanently remove the monument, which included an image of Cook’s face cast in bronze, was about economics rather than taking a position in Australia’s culture wars.

“It’s about being economically rational. It’s AU$15,000 a pop every time we have to repair it, and it’s persistently getting either demolished or vandalised or tagged,” Mr Jolly told the ABC.

“It’s just a waste of ratepayers’ money. We can’t afford to do that,” Mr Jolly added.

open image in gallery The monument in Melbourne’s Edinburgh Gardens was snapped at its base ( AP Photo/Rod McGuirk )

But Victoria state’s Melbourne-based conservative opposition leader, Brad Battin, condemned removing such memorials as surrendering to vandals.

“We need to stand strong and remember the fact that this is part of our history,” Mr Battin told reporters.

“If you start to remove the history of our state and our country because of activists, then you’re actually giving in to those that are campaigning against it,” Mr Battin added.

Mr Jolly disagreed that his council had given the vandals what they wanted.

“No, I think they would’ve loved for us to put it back up and then they could’ve just tagged it again or destroyed it again and just had this ongoing sort of little war going on in Edinburgh Gardens,” Mr Jolly said.

“I think they’re probably the most disappointed people that it’s not going to be there anymore,” Mr Jolly added.

Monument base remains attached to a traffic cone

The base of the monument remained at the entrance of the park on Wednesday with a traffic cone attached to warn cyclists, joggers and pedestrians of the trip hazard it presents. Someone has scrawled a smiling face and a torso on the cone in an apparent reference to the memorial that had once stood in its place.

Jolly said a local branch of the Captain Cook Society, an international group that celebrates the explorer, has offered to preserve the bronze plaques.

Melbourne-based society member Bill Lang said discussions were underway to find a short-term home for the monument, such as a museum.

Mr Lang said the council’s decision not to repair the monument was disheartening.

“It’s very disappointing for every open-minded Australian that believes that there are lots of things that we can learn about and learn from our history that we should celebrate,” Mr Lang said.